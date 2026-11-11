The Left's Big Veterans Day Smear of Trump Just Collapsed, and the Proof Was Right There on Screen

I mean, the Left can't even take a somber occasion like Veterans Day to stop smearing President Trump.

Anti-Trump accounts spent this morning in full meltdown over a viral clip that supposedly showed President Trump calling America's veterans a "wall of flesh" at Arlington National Cemetery.

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There was just one problem. The clip isn't from Veterans Day 2026. It is a year old, and the evidence was right there on the screen for anybody with a dozen or so working brain cells to figure out.

The video took off when @HQNewsNow, an account with more than a million followers, posted video at 10:40 AM ET with the caption, "Trump refers to veterans as a 'wall of flesh' at a Veterans Day memorial event."

The clip has since racked up roughly 181,000 views. And yes, @HQNewsNow is the rebranded account that previously operated as @KamalaHQ during former Vice President Kamala Harris's 2024 presidential campaign. Prior to that, it ran as @BidenHQ.

Trump refers to veterans as a “wall of flesh” at a Veterans Day memorial event https://t.co/KxCdermClc — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) November 11, 2026

That clip doesn't have a Community Note on it yet, so we're going to Community Note it right now on RedState.

The first problem: President Trump hadn't spoken yet when it was posted to social media. According to the White House live feed, his remarks began at about 11:52 AM ET, roughly 70 minutes after the "outrage" went live.

The people running the account are apparently channeling their inner Miss Cleo with that bit of fortune-telling.

Worse, the clip itself gives the game away.

A C-SPAN graphic in the corner reads "GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN 41 DAYS," and to my knowledge, there is no ongoing government shutdown.

In the video, Trump is also bundled in a heavy overcoat and a burgundy scarf. The National Weather Service station at Reagan National, about two miles from Arlington, recorded 66 to 68 degrees and clear skies during today's ceremony, hardly scarf weather. In the White House's own footage from today, the president is wearing a navy suit, no scarf, and no coat.

.@POTUS: I am proud to have done more to improve care for America’s veterans than any president in modern history… We cut the VA claims backlog by nearly 70%; I signed the VA Home Loan Reform Act so that no veteran loses their home to foreclosure; we have secured housing for nearly 100,000 homeless veterans. — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 11, 2026

You almost got him, guys. This was truly going to be the thing that brings down his presidency. Just kidding, you're a bunch of gullible rubes. Rubes like White House correspondent Brian Karem, who quote-posted the clip with "His lack of empathy is disturbing."

Anti-Trump group Really American labeled it "BREAKING," while commentator Brittany Belle went all caps with "CALLOUS. DISRESPECTFUL. DISGUSTING."

"Show them some damn respect," she added.

Turns out, the remarks, which actually took place at a Veterans Day ceremony in Arlington, Virginia, last year, were ALL respect.

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Trump praised those who served, "whose ranks have formed the mighty wall of flesh and blood, bravery and devotion that has defended our freedom for 250 years." That's a respectful, admirable tribute.

Speaking of respect, the real viral video should have been this — Trump honored Cpl. Jack Myers, a 103-year-old veteran who helped liberate Dachau, and the feisty soldier nearly leaped out of his seat at the recognition.

🚨 WATCH: 103-year-old Corporal Jack Myers, who helped liberate the concentration camp Dachau in WWII, about jumps out of his seat when honored by President Trump Absolutely love to see this 🇺🇸 https://t.co/ZgJSNcCn9Q — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 11, 2026

One side spent Veterans Day honoring a man who walked into a Nazi death camp to free its prisoners. The other spent it smearing the commander-in-chief.

What an embarrassment. Better luck next year, guys.

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