Veterans Day: Trump Honors Service Members at Arlington National Cemetery

On Veterans Day, it's traditional for the President of the United States, the commander-in-chief of our armed forces, to attend a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. Veterans Day is, after all, the day when we honor our veterans, all of them, but most notably those who fell in the line of duty. If you've never attended a ceremony at Arlington, such as the changing of the guard, it's hard to describe adequately.

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On this Veterans Day, the President, along with Vice President Vance and the VA Secretary Doug Collins, attended as the national anthem was played; then, President Trump laid a traditional wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown.

.@POTUS, @VP, and @SecVetAffairs salute as The Star-Spangled Banner is played at Arlington National Cemetery 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/6TQfj3Sqwq — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 11, 2026

.@POTUS places a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery on Veterans Day. pic.twitter.com/43cPxdlM5k — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 11, 2026

Then, the president delivered some remarks, speaking of the sacrifice of the people at rest in Arlington, of their courage and commitment.

.@POTUS: "On Veterans Day, we reaffirm our undying gratitude to every patriot who has answered the call of duty. We pay tribute to all who have worn the uniform, who have faced the enemy, who have born the burdens of fate and destiny to stand as our protection in battle." pic.twitter.com/jjyse5HfKa — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 11, 2026

The president said:

On Veterans Day, we reaffirm our undying gratitude to every patriot who has answered the call of duty. We pay tribute to all of those who have won the wars, and worn the uniform, who have faced the enemy, who have beaten the enemy at every turn. Who have borne the burdens of fate and destiny to stand as our protection in battle. You are indeed our protection in battle. And we thank Almighty God for the noble warriors of the United States military, who have always stepped forward, so that American might always stay free. To every veteran here at Arlington, and across the nation today, we render you the highest salute. We offer you our deepest respect and love. And we pledge to you our utmost loyalty and devotion. Please join me in thanking every American veteran of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, and the United States Marine Corps. We want to thank you very much.

The president went on to thank the service members currently engaged in the actions against Iran.

.@POTUS: "This Veterans Day, I also want to say a very special thanks to every service member currently working to ensure that the world's number one state sponsor of terror, the Islamic Republic of Iran, will NEVER have a nuclear weapon." pic.twitter.com/KUFsEYG5mF — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 11, 2026

He said:

This Veterans Day, I also want to say a very special thanks to every service member currently working to ensure that the world's number one state sponsor of terror, the Islamic Republic of Iran, will never have a nuclear weapon.

And with that, the commander-in-chief recognized veterans of conflicts past - and those serving today.

This is more than just an appropriate ceremony for the president to attend. This is a day when we recognize those people who, without them, we wouldn't have a nation. This is the day to recognize those people who volunteered to go far from home, to endure difficult conditions, to risk their lives to protect their fellow Americans. We should remember that the U.S. armed services, the Army, Navy, Coast Guard, Air Force, Space Force, and Marines, are something rather unique in human history. That would be that we fight, not because we hate what's in front of us, but because we love what's behind us.

Arlington is the appropriate place for marking such an occasion, for Veterans Day and Memorial Day, as well. After all, there's a reason they call Arlington the "Garden of Heroes." This is the final resting place of many who fought and sacrificed, so that this nation, this "...government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth."

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