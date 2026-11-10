Longtime Listener, First-Time Caller: Trump Crashes C-SPAN Premiere, and Critics Lose It

President Trump crashed C-SPAN's party on Monday night. Ten minutes into the premiere of "Washington Journal Primetime," host Mimi Geerges gave viewers a bit of a shock.

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"It looks like we've got a call from the White House," she announced.

Lo and behold, the president was on the line, live and unscreened, and he had more than a few things to say.

First off, he addressed the folks who had already dialed into the show. Trump told Geerges he watches the call-ins as a barometer of the country, and he likes what he hears. Apparently, the Republicans calling in are a happy bunch. The Democrats, not so much.

Which is in line with their personal lives as well, really.

“Well, I like to watch the call-ins because it gives me a little bit of an indication of where we are,” Trump explained. “I do okay in there. We have some great Republicans calling in, and I’m not so sure the Democrats are thrilled, but the Republicans seem to be.”

That's a hell of a guest to score for your inaugural show.

President Trump just CALLED IN to C-SPAN live



First-time caller, second-time President.



"I do okay in there." pic.twitter.com/HB68ST6neM — Sean Hannity 🇺🇸 (@seanhannity) November 10, 2026

Geerges turned to the House vote on impeaching Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, which could come as early as Tuesday. Fox News had reported that some Republicans might vote for it, and she asked how Trump would react.

"Well, I'd be disappointed in them," the president said. "Look. Pete has won two wars."

He made the same case earlier in the day, during a surprise appearance in the White House briefing room.

“Really, what has Hegseth done?” Trump said. “He won the war. He was in charge. He won the war in Venezuela, as I said, 48 minutes. It was flawless — nobody killed. And he certainly, I think, won the war in Iran.”

Rep. Thomas Massie, the Kentucky Republican who lost his primary in May, reintroduced eight articles of impeachment against Hegseth on Monday. Hegseth has called him a "disgruntled, defeated congressman."

Which is beyond true. The president said as much in the briefing room, too.

“Massie is a loser,” Trump said. “He shouldn’t be taking up the time of Congress or the Senate or anything that he’s doing.”

During the C-SPAN call, the commander-in-chief also addressed the war in Iran, which many critics feel should have ended long before the midterm elections. He offered the familiar line that it will be wrapped up soon.

"We could knock it out fast," he said, warning that another US strike on Iran could be five times bigger than the first.

You can watch the entire segment below ...

President Trump calls into C-SPAN: C-SPAN: "We heard that you like to watch C-SPAN. What do you like to watch?" President Trump: "I like to watch the call-ins because it gives me a little of an indication of where we are." https://t.co/Sh5HODOyBQ — Steve Cortes (@SteveCortes) November 10, 2026

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The Left, naturally, had a meltdown over the phone call. HuffPost ran with a "S*** Must Be Bleak" headline, while the Daily Beast went with "Donald Trump, 80, Rambles."

If that's rambling, they must have slept through four years of Joe Biden.

Never Trumper Rick Wilson weighed in with a two-word review: "Bats*** crazy."

Wilson, of course, being an expert on the topic of being bats*** crazy, having once encouraged Republicans in 2015 to "put a bullet in Donald Trump."

Frederick was assassination-chic before it became cool and mainstream with the resistance crowd. Ahead of his time, really.

Poor things. They had a big-time victory last week, and they're still miserable every time Trump speaks. Perhaps that is the problem here. They're hoping the president will spend the next two years moping about, and he's still calling into shows, posting to social media, and just being himself.

Geerges concluded the call by telling the president he has "an open invitation to come on the program" any time.

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