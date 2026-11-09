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‘Most Broken Man’? Katie Miller Has a Message for Abdul El-Sayed After Cheap Shot at Her Husband

Rusty Weiss Follow @Rusty_Weiss
Nov 09, 2026 9:21 AM
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‘Most Broken Man’? Katie Miller Has a Message for Abdul El-Sayed After Cheap Shot at Her Husband
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed (D-MI) may have picked a fight with the wrong Miller.

The senator-elect went on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday and took aim at Stephen Miller, who, incidentally, starts today as White House chief of staff. As expected, Mr. Miller is making a lot of people on the Left nervous.

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And Dr. Abdul's remarks, which amount to a petty cheap shot, bear that out.

“And then he decides to hire the most broken man to continue to run the most dysfunctional White House that we’ve seen," he said during an ABC News interview over the weekend.

"I don’t know what Stephen Miller has actually contributed to our culture, our society in any real way, except for to make us more angry, to stoke the worst kind of fear and vitriol, to weaponize ICE in our streets, to take American lives,” El-Sayed added.

While it was nice of ABC to locate a milk crate for Abdul to stand on during the interview so people could see him, it didn't go unnoticed that alleged journalist Jonathan Karl offered no pushback.

No matter. Katie Miller, Stephen's wife and former communications director to Mike Pence, wasn't about to let it slide. She reposted the clip on X with a photo of her husband and their kids, along with a message for the incoming senator.

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"Stephen has contributed far more to America at 41 than Abdul El-Sayed will in a lifetime," she fired back.

To be fair, El-Sayed will be contributing to America beginning in January. Unfortunately, it'll be contributions to America's decline.

Miller, on the other hand, will be fighting over the next two years to right the Trump administration ship after the Democrats take control of both houses of Congress.

El-Sayed has been in the headlines all week, including for his remarks on "Arab-America", so he may want to pace himself. 

"I'm honored to be the next United States Senator from the great state of Michigan," he said after his election. "Which, of course, I know, we're here in D.C., which, of course, is the capital of the United States of America, but Michigan is the capital of Arab America."

My RedState colleague Nick Arama captured the outrage perfectly:

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 Are you kidding me? No, you don't represent Arab America, an ethnic or religious group, or "Palestine," which doesn't exist. You're supposed to represent all the people of Michigan. There is no such thing as "Arab America" any more than there is an "Irish America," because, unlike some foreign countries, we don't divide people up into ethnic groups and have that kind of balkanization here.

El-Sayed hasn't even gotten the keys to the Senate office yet, and he's already perpetually putting his foot squarely in his mouth and getting owned. Save some for when you're in office, doc.

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News Topics ABDUL EL-SAYED | MICHIGAN | SENATE | STEPHEN MILLER | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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