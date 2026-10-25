World's Most Famous Wine Mom Admits She’s Depressed Over 2024, Hammers Out Pints at the Local Bar

Former Vice President Kamala Harris told a room of New Hampshire Democrats on Saturday that she and her supporters have spent the past year and a half “pissed,” “depressed and angry,” and “frustrated” with the country's direction.

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Harris added that many in her orbit have felt “alone, hopeless, powerless,” and admitted they have been taking out their anger on their television sets.

“So for the last year and a half, we have been pissed,” she said, adding her trademark cackle for emphasis. “We’ve been depressed. We've been angry.”

And man, did she ever hold that cackle for an uncomfortably long time.

“We’ve been frustrated,” Harris continued, converting to a more somber tone.

“We’ve been feeling alone, hopeless, powerless. We’ve gone through the last year and a half — many of us, whether we admit it or not, have been saying things to the television that we would not say where we pray," she added. "Some of us have been throwing things.”

Former VP @KamalaHarris says voters have been "depressed" and angry" but "that phase is over." https://t.co/aoM09iHDNP — CSPAN (@cspan) October 24, 2026

The comments, first reported by the New York Post, came nearly two years after Harris lost the 2024 election to President Trump despite spending roughly $1 billion in a three-month campaign.

Trump carried every swing state and won the popular vote 50 percent to 48 percent.

Harris avoided naming Trump directly but still labeled his administration the “most callous, corrupt, and incompetent” in history and suggested the founders had prepared the country for a “tyrant.”

“The founders imagined a moment like this. They imagined a moment that there would be a tyrant in office,” she claimed. “They imagined a moment where there would be feckless people who are supposed leaders, who bend a knee at the foot of the tyrant.”

“They imagined there would be a moment that we would create for the people, for the people to speak and use their power to put in place the checks and balances that the people so rightly deserve.”

“And this is that moment.”

#IGR: Former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris Calls Trump A 'Tyrant In The White House' Former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris called President Donald Trump a 'tyrant in the White House' during a campaign appearance in New Hampshire on Saturday. Speaking at a live podcast recording in Manchester, Harris urged Democratic voters to 'turn anger into action' as the party campaigns in closely contested midterm races. Harris has stepped up political appearances across several states, fuelling speculation about her plans for a possible 2028 presidential bid. — India Global Review (@IGR_Media) October 25, 2026

Embedded tweet continues: ... recording in Manchester, Harris urged Democratic voters to 'turn anger into action' as the party campaigns in closely contested midterm races. Harris has stepped up political appearances across several states, fuelling speculation about her plans for a possible 2028 presidential bid.

Funny, those tyrant remarks. Pot, meet kettle.

Harris was part of an administration that jailed mostly peaceful protesters from January 6, jailed pro-life grandmothers who prayed at abortion clinics, had the DOJ target Catholic churches, sicced the FBI on concerned parents at school board meetings, labeling them domestic terrorists, tried to tap the phone lines of their political opponents, and attempted to jail President Trump in every manner conceivable.

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All of that tyranny would have continued if her $1 billion campaign spree had succeeded. And it'll continue again if Democrats win back power after the midterms.

Now, if you heard Kamala talk about throwing things at the TV and immediately pictured her in drunk wine Mom mode, you aren't alone. That was reinforced later the same day, when Harris was filmed pouring drinks at Feathered Friend Brewing in Concord while campaigning with Senate candidate Chris Pappas (D-NH).

Getting comfortable in New Hampshire: @KamalaHarris pours a round at Feathered Friend Brewing in Concord while campaigning with @ChrisPappasNH #FITN #NHPolitics #WMUR https://t.co/TiPz3v4aXL — Adam Sexton (@AdamSextonWMUR) October 24, 2026

The appearance prompted fresh mockery over her long-standing reputation as a wine-mom figure who seems most comfortable around alcohol. Hammering out pints for the locals makes her look about as relatable as when Elizabeth Warren popped a brewski with her hubby.

At related stops, Harris also delivered another round of her signature meandering, nearly incomprehensible remarks that critics have long labeled word salad.

Hard to believe Kamala still stands as the best option Democrats have heading into 2028.

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