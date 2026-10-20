Finally: Harmeet Dhillon Opens Probe Into DC Jails Accused of Abusing J6 Prisoners’ Rights

The Justice Department announced Monday that it has opened a federal investigation into conditions at District of Columbia jails to determine whether the city’s Department of Corrections has engaged in a pattern of constitutional violations against inmates.

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The investigation, led by Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon’s Civil Rights Division, is looking at conditions dating back to the start of 2021 and comes after repeated allegations of excessive force, poor medical care, filthy living conditions, and inadequate food.

That time period is significant, ranging back to the most consequential date in American — if not human — history. At least according to Democrats.

As many as 50 people convicted in connection with the January 6, 2021, Capitol protest were held in these facilities, where some defendants previously described the environment as inhumane.

DOJ probes DC jails where dozens convicted in J6 where held, over 'constitutional rights' issues https://t.co/5ehPHdIL0M — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) October 20, 2026

In a letter to Mayor Muriel Bowser, the department noted that similar concerns had already been raised in a report by the District’s own auditor.

Dhillon said the Constitution protects the rights of every American, including those held in the nation’s capital, and that no inmate should be mistreated.

“The Constitution protects the rights of every incarcerated American, including those held in custody in our nation’s capital,” Dhillon said. “We are committed to upholding our federal civil rights laws so that no inmate is confined in unconstitutional conditions or subject to unconstitutional mistreatment at the District of Columbia Department of Corrections.”

The @CivilRights Division protects the rights of all incarcerated Americans, including those held in the DC Jail. We @theJusticeDept will make sure DC inmates are not subjected to unconstitutional conditions of confinement. https://t.co/dQOXUfKt39 — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) October 19, 2026

Five years, eh? It took five years to open up this investigation despite repeated claims of inhumane conditions and abuse from January 6 political prisoners?

A significant number of the protesters on January 6 were maliciously prosecuted for doing little more than walking through open doors at the Capitol and harmlessly touring the grounds. Things got worse for some who were hit with prison sentences.

Christopher Worrell, who had non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, waited months for surgery on a broken hand after DC jail officials failed to turn over the medical records needed to approve the procedure. The delay prompted Judge Royce Lamberth to hold the jail’s warden and the director of the Department of Corrections in contempt and refer the matter for a civil rights investigation.

A 2021 U.S. Marshals inspection and detainee accounts also described standing sewage in cells, water and food allegedly withheld as punishment, black mold, and worms in food.

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A letter from dozens of January 6 defendants and former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s report further detailed cells coated with human waste and blood, and restricted access to medical care and religious services. It was so bad, they claimed they'd rather have been held at Guantanamo Bay.

President Trump has sometimes referred to those who got swept up in the Biden administration's assault on political adversaries as “hostages” or “political prisoners.”

On his first day in office for his second term, he issued executive pardons and commutations for roughly 1,500 people charged or convicted in connection with the mostly peaceful protest. When the pardons were issued, about 20 of those individuals were still being held in D.C. Department of Corrections facilities.

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