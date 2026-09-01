‘Communist Red Guard BS’: Mom of Girl Crippled by Illegal Alien Just Levels Anti-ICE School Walkouts

A Colorado mother whose daughter was left nonverbal, wheelchair-bound, and feeding-tube dependent after an illegal immigrant slammed into her vehicle did not mince words on Capitol Hill Tuesday.

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Patricia Fox was particularly irate over a planned statewide anti-ICE student protest.

“70-plus Colorado schools are poised to stage an anti-ICE walkout on September 4th,” Fox told a House Judiciary subcommittee. "If that is not some Communist Party, red-guard bulls**t, I don't know what is."

WARNING: Language

Mother of a girl who was permanently disabled in a car crash caused by an immigrant who entered the U.S. illegally: "70+ Colorado schools are poised to stage an anti-ICE walkout on September 4th. If that is not some Communist Party, red-guard bullshit, I don't know what is." pic.twitter.com/qVx3EglWo0 — CSPAN (@cspan) September 1, 2026

Organizers say students at more than 70 campuses across the Centennial State will walk out Friday under the banner “Students Say ICE Out.”

Those same students would be better served to stay in school and maybe learn that the people who need to get out are the criminal illegal alien animals who never should have been allowed in the country in the first place.

You wouldn't stroll into a bank in the middle of your accounts being emptied by bank robbers and demand the security guards get out, you absolute raving lunatics.

Fox, in her comments to Congress, argued schools were mobilizing students against ICE while families like hers live with the wreckage of open-borders policy.

"Policymakers ... could reasonably foresee that some people within such a large population would commit crimes, drive unlawfully, traffic drugs, or otherwise harm Americans," she said. "That raises a moral question that has stayed with me throughout this experience: What was the acceptable number of American victims?"

Nobody came to families like mine and asked what level of additional risk we were willing to accept. Nobody asked me whether I was willing to pay for these policy choices with my daughter's future. There was no voluntary status under which only Americans willing to assume that risk would experience its consequences. Other people made the policy decisions. Families like mine were left to live with the consequences when those decisions went wrong.

Fox is the mother of 22-year-old Carissa Aspnes. Carissa was a passenger on a friend’s motorcycle when a car driven by illegal immigrant Valeria Bermudez Marcano crossed multiple lanes of traffic and pulled into their path.

The motorcycle struck the vehicle, and Carissa was thrown into a concrete barrier. She survived, but a catastrophic brain injury left her “minimally conscious, nonverbal.”

She is fed through a tube, uses a wheelchair, and requires round-the-clock care.

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In an incredibly infuriating moment, Fox, under questioning from Rep. Andy Biggs (AZ-5), said sanctuary-state officials in Colorado lied to her about the driver who destroyed her daughter’s life.

After the March 2025 Aurora hit-and-run, she asked whether the woman who struck Carissa was in the country illegally. The initial investigators told her family the driver was a U.S. citizen.

🚨Officials in sanctuary state Colorado LIED to Carissa Aspnes's mom.



Patricia asked if the driver involved in Carissa's hit and run was an illegal alien.



They told her the driver was a citizen.



6 months later, she found out the truth.



🎥: @RepAndyBiggsAZ pic.twitter.com/7f2a3BsrgF — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) September 1, 2026

Fox said she had no reason to doubt that answer for months. Then, about six months later, immigration status began surfacing in the criminal case, and the official story fell apart.

Fox said local officials could not, or would not, give her a straight explanation and only confirmed the truth after she pressured them on the matter. The driver, she later learned, had entered the United States illegally in 2023 and come to Colorado because of its sanctuary policies.

"This is why laws matter before someone becomes a victim," Fox explained. "A driver's-license requirement is a guardrail. Insurance requirements are guardrails. Traffic laws are guardrails. Immigration laws are guardrails. Cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities is another guardrail."

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"We should not have to wait until someone is killed or permanently disabled before those guardrails suddenly become important."

Well said.

Fox, in a hearing back in April, challenged Democrats on the committee to come help feed her daughter and get her out of bed, then try to lecture her on sanctuary city policies.

Colorado schools can walk out against ICE on Friday. Democrats can walk out of these hearings and tell Americans why they have to accept illegal aliens. But Fox’s daughter won't ever be able to walk or talk again.

Where is the justice in that?

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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