It's a bruising battle going down for the role of the Senate Majority Leader between Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), the present Senate Minority Leader, and Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), the guy mostly known for going to a foreign nation to help an illegal alien deported from the United States.

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Now, as we've noted, Schumer has the edge in the race, despite being extremely unpopular with the Democrat base. Van Hollen has already made the mistake of claiming that people might not vote for him out of fear of retribution or retaliation. So good on him for revealing what a mess the Democrats are and some of the nastiness he's suggesting is going on behind the scenes. Now, of course, he's self-interested, and that might be his way of already setting up an excuse if he fails in the attempt. But it just shows the "party of democracy" is full of it and has a lot of issues.

We noted that Schumer seemed to be getting nervous on Tuesday when he was asked if Van Hollen's run indicated a "shortcoming" in his leadership. He got angry and had a near-meltdown, again asserting he had the votes.

But now a video of him leaving the Senate on Tuesday has gone viral because of how he looks in it, as he insists that he has the votes.

Schumer: I’m confident we’ve got the votes. https://t.co/TKXtbeUndx — Acyn (@Acyn) November 18, 2026

I don't know about you, but I was immediately reminded of the Penguin by how bent over Schumer is and how he seems to be having a little trouble walking as he lurches side to side. Not exactly looking like a vibrant leader, but looking like a perfect physical example of the broken Democrat policies, as well as someone desperately trying to hold onto power. Schumer is another one who seems determined to stay in there when he should have given up the ghost and retired.

Talk about a horrible choice: You have aged, establishment leftists and even more radical, unhinged crazies that no one in their right mind would want. Neither is a good choice for America. That's the complete mess of the Democrat Party.

@EricLDaugh The penguin is real https://t.co/CxQaPtLdXe — Bobby (@BobbysTweetsCO) November 18, 2026

Some saw Quasimodo.

Where are the gargoyles and ringing bells? 🤣🤣🤣 — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) November 18, 2026

Radical Twitch streamer Hasan Piker snarked that Schumer looked "too young," in his opinion.

he’s too young to lead imo — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) November 18, 2026

We live in a gerontocracy. And if Dems pick Schumer as leader, they'll show the world they learned nothing from the Biden debacle. — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) November 18, 2026

The post was inundated by folks on the Left finally seeming to care about someone's age. Of course, they don't seem to care about Sen. Bernie Sanders' (I-VT) age, but then they are in political alignment with him.

The problem is that the policies of the radical leftists are even more twisted than Schumer.

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