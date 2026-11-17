Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) has not yet announced whether he is running for reelection.

He's already angered some on the Left by not being as radical as they would have liked him to be and being more centrist on some issues.

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So he already has a challenger who has declared to run against him, and he is in many ways the polar opposite of Fetterman.

Ahmed Moor is a writer who was born in Gaza and is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), and he did an interview with Fox's Martha MacCallum.

MacCallum asked him a simple question: "So John Fetterman, who you may run against, says that you are very pro-Hamas. Is he correct?"

EXCLUSIVE: DSA candidate launching potential primary challenge against @SenFettermanPA doesn’t deny he’s pro Hamas https://t.co/C83RznDkax — The Story (@TheStoryFNC) November 16, 2026

Yet Moor would not answer it. He tried to deflect, saying Fetterman's story was "over."

MacCallum pressed for a second time, "I'm asking you a question. Are you very pro-Hamas?"

He still refused to answer a straight question.

"Am I pro-Hamas? I'd like to see equal rights in Palestine and Israel. I'm opposed to Israeli apartheid. I'd like to see comprehensive sanctions on Israel in line with legislation that we passed in 1986 targeting apartheid in South Africa. Thomas Jefferson wrote, all men who created equal. I believe that. As an American, I defy anybody to tell me different."

There is no "Palestine" — that's another problem here. And no, don't you dare try to invoke Thomas Jefferson while avoiding the question.

MacCallum tried again, outlining how bad Hamas has been for the people of Gaza.

"I mean, the issue is, Hamas has been disastrous for the people of Gaza. You have a doubled poverty level, which was already at 35 percent when Hamas took over the leadership. Now it's 60-something percent. So my question, once again, if you would just answer it, are you pro-Hamas leadership in Gaza?"

Once again, Moor refused to answer the direct question, claiming the "Israeli occupation has been a disaster for Palestinians."

MacCallum pointed out that he wouldn't answer her question three times, noting Hamas had attacked Israel on October 7, killing many people. Among those were many Americans. Hamas is also a designated terrorist organization.

But Moor claimed she was asking a "bad faith question," saying, "I'm not going to engage with that."

MacCallum then tried to ask him about the Muslim Brotherhood, asking if he would support U.S. policy, which designates some of their arms as terrorist organizations.

Again, he spoke about Israel and ducked the question.

MacCallum said Moor "didn't answer any of my questions at all."

"The fact that you can't answer it, I think, says quite a lot. It says quite a bit. So we'll see where it goes. And thank you for showing up. Maybe next time you come back, we can have a conversation and we can do some questions that you might answer.

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This should be disqualifying, in addition to the socialism being disqualifying. If you can't identify a terrorist organization as such and/or you can't say you aren't pro-Hamas, you shouldn't be anywhere near the United States Senate.

You would think things like this would be a bright-line standard. Why would anyone in Pennsylvania vote for this character if he can't answer these basic things?

But we saw Michigan Senate candidate, now Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed, continually duck questions about the Muslim Brotherhood, and even a question of whether he would condemn the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Yet, he still won.

So Republicans need to make sure they are nailing these guys on this issue, as well as on the basic questions of the economy — which they also have wrong.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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