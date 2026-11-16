Joe Biden has made it clear.

He wasn't a happy camper when the Democrats shoved him to the side after his disastrous 2024 debate with President Donald Trump. He actually thought he was right to run for reelection and is ticked off at people like Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Rep. Nancy Pelosi (CA-11) for helping to push him out.

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Biden revealed this in his new book, "Promise Me, America," which has a lot of delusion about his time occupying the Oval Office.

But now that he's out, he's having to deal with certain realities, including his perception of himself and how that's at odds with what most people think of him. Part of that reality is that he didn't get a lot of donations for his library last year, according to a new report.

According to sources familiar with the planning and a copy of the tax filing obtained by CBS, the library brought in less than $1.5 million in 2025 and spent more than it took in, even though it's not even built yet. The site hasn't even been named yet, although that's expected in the next couple of months, and it will be in Delaware.

The Joe and Jill Biden Presidential Library Foundation spent about $2.1 million last year, mostly on staff, consultants and legal fees, running a deficit of around $600,000, according to the filing. The document, which covers the foundation's first full calendar year and does not cover 2026 activity, was submitted to the IRS and has not been made public.

It has gotten more funding in 2026, although that still appears pretty paltry by modern presidential library standards.

In 2026, the foundation stepped up its fundraising, securing several multimillion-dollar donations, including two $5 million gifts, one of the sources said. They spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal planning and fundraising.

For example, Barack Obama and Donald Trump had millions in donations even before they were out of office for their libraries.

Some of Biden's close allies have privately been frustrated with Democratic donors for not proactively reaching out to support his library, according to a source familiar with the matter. That frustration has grown amid reports of the haul by President Trump's library, which includes $50 million from SoftBank, the Japanese investment giant. Biden has "never been a good fundraiser, even when he was in the Senate," the source said.

Then, too, being horrible while occupying the Oval Office might be a damper on those donations. Exactly who is going to be jazzed about donating to remember Joe Biden?

But did you notice something else funny and unusual there?

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Why is Jill Biden's name in the name of a presidential library foundation? Apparently, this is the first time such a thing has been done since the inception of such a foundation. The George and Barbara Bush Foundation was changed to that name after their deaths. So what are they actually trying to say about Jill's role there when Joe was in the Oval Office? Is she really that thirsty for her name to be included?

But it's hard to escape the fact that the lag in the funds is a big indictment — for the man who doesn't think there was a single example of him failing in his responsibilities.

That’s quite a verdict on Joe’s legacy. — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) November 16, 2026

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