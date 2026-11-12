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News Anchor Laughs When Dem Rep Pushes Latest Narrative, Destroys It From the Top Rope

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Nov 12, 2026 11:22 AM
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News Anchor Laughs When Dem Rep Pushes Latest Narrative, Destroys It From the Top Rope
AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

Democrats have been making all kinds of threats to go after Trump officials and even people aligned with the administration, like Elon Musk. 

You even had people like Democrat Rep. Robert Garcia (CA-42), the likely incoming chair of the House Oversight Committee, telling the new White House Chief of Staff, Stephen Miller, that he'd better "lawyer up." That caused a big backlash from Attorney General Todd Blanche, who said he would be Miller's lawyer, arguing it's the Department of Justice (DOJ) that defends administration officials in their official capacity. 

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The Democrats are playing this game where they get to make threats against officials and even private citizens like Musk, but any response about how wrong that is from the DOJ or the White House is somehow what's wrong and "weaponizing," not their weaponizing of Congress.

Democrat Rep. Pete Aguilar (CA-33) went on CNBC with Andrew Ross Sorkin and Joe Kernen to attack the DOJ and the White House for responding to their actions. But Sorkin raised the point of how the DOJ has defended White House officials in the past, under both Republicans and Democrats. Then Kernen really eviscerated Aguilar.

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Kernen was on an epic roll. He reminded Aguilar of a little history — including under Democrat presidents. 

“But do I need to mention Merrick Garland? Do I need to mention Eric Holder? Janet Reno? Who was on the plane with Bill Clinton? Loretta Lynch....I mean, come on I love you, congressman. But you delivered that with a straight face, which is what I liked.”

Aguilar couldn't do much in the face of that recitation of reality. He tried to argue that the Loretta Lynch meeting with Clinton was invoking "12-year-old conspiracy theories about planes." 

But then Kernen dropped in off the top rope and finished him off: “Eric Holder was President Obama’s wingman.”

Good for Joe Kernen. Game, set, and match, right there. 

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News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | DOJ | HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE | STEPHEN MILLER
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