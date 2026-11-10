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Watch: Pro-Palestinian Activists Attack Joe Biden's Car in Crazy Scene

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Nov 10, 2026 5:13 PM
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Watch: Pro-Palestinian Activists Attack Joe Biden's Car in Crazy Scene
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Fortunately, Joe Biden is out of office, though some of his harmful legacy lingers.

One of the great benefits of having President Donald Trump in office is that we no longer have the Oval Office occupant being hidden from the media and the autopen in hyperdrive. Unlike Biden, Trump even does his own press briefings. 

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Biden was actually in Ireland on Tuesday with his wife Jill, and the reason why truly defies belief. He was there in Dublin at Trinity College on a surprise visit as his son, Hunter, was awarded the Gold Medal for Outstanding Contribution for Public Discourse by the College Historical Society. I kid you not. 

Exactly what public discourse did Hunter contribute to? The worst things you can find on a laptop? Are they kidding? Have we completely turned reality on its head at this point? Fortunately, Joe was not required to talk.

But while that award was certainly crazy, there was another unhinged aspect to the story. 

While Joe Biden was visiting, there was a pro-Palestinian protest against him on the campus, accusing him of "genocide." 

The activists said they would not be "complicit in genocide" and that Biden was "not allowed on campus."

When Biden was getting into his vehicle, the car was then attacked by the pro-Palestinian activists, who threw things at the car and tried to get to it. This was crazy, and they should never have been able to get so close. 

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You can see things hitting near the door of Biden's vehicle, right after what looks like the top of his head getting into the vehicle at around eight seconds into the clip. 

In this clip from another angle, you can see Biden getting into the car as the Irish police struggled with the rioters, while other activists were chanting, "Blood on your hands!" at Biden. 

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Now it is beyond dumb at this point — what do the activists think they're going to achieve? Biden is no longer in any power, but this is how nuts these characters are. 

Even with all the pandering from the Democrats and Joe himself, it didn't help Biden much here. 

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News Topics HUNTER BIDEN | JOE BIDEN | PRO-PALESTINIAN | RIOTS
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