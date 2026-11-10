Watch: Pro-Palestinian Activists Attack Joe Biden's Car in Crazy Scene

Fortunately, Joe Biden is out of office, though some of his harmful legacy lingers.

One of the great benefits of having President Donald Trump in office is that we no longer have the Oval Office occupant being hidden from the media and the autopen in hyperdrive. Unlike Biden, Trump even does his own press briefings.

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Biden was actually in Ireland on Tuesday with his wife Jill, and the reason why truly defies belief. He was there in Dublin at Trinity College on a surprise visit as his son, Hunter, was awarded the Gold Medal for Outstanding Contribution for Public Discourse by the College Historical Society. I kid you not.

Exactly what public discourse did Hunter contribute to? The worst things you can find on a laptop? Are they kidding? Have we completely turned reality on its head at this point? Fortunately, Joe was not required to talk.

But while that award was certainly crazy, there was another unhinged aspect to the story.

While Joe Biden was visiting, there was a pro-Palestinian protest against him on the campus, accusing him of "genocide."

Free Palestine protests have arrived at Trinity College during Biden’s visit.. https://t.co/8VJE7udbwt — Padraig O'Reilly Photojournalist (@padraig_reilly) November 10, 2026

The activists said they would not be "complicit in genocide" and that Biden was "not allowed on campus."

When Biden was getting into his vehicle, the car was then attacked by the pro-Palestinian activists, who threw things at the car and tried to get to it. This was crazy, and they should never have been able to get so close.

Objects were thrown as former US President Joe Biden and Jill Biden left Trinity College Dublin today. Pro-Palestinian protesters had gathered outside, and Gardaí arrested at least two people. https://t.co/GxS2NuHUlj — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 10, 2026

You can see things hitting near the door of Biden's vehicle, right after what looks like the top of his head getting into the vehicle at around eight seconds into the clip.

In this clip from another angle, you can see Biden getting into the car as the Irish police struggled with the rioters, while other activists were chanting, "Blood on your hands!" at Biden.

🚨 JUST IN: Pro-Palestine rioters tried ATTACKING Joe Biden in Ireland, throwing objects and trying to CHARGE at him as security step in



Imagine that! Even a Democrat isn't off limits for them if they're not Islamist enough!



Biden and Jill made a surprise visit to Trinity… pic.twitter.com/rDlCPRCUKZ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 10, 2026

Trinity College Dublin Two people arrested after protests broke out during surprise visit of Joe Biden. It’s ironic that we have Govt funded NGOs whose entire purpose is to create fear around “the rise of the far right”. But never a bad word spoken about this lot: https://t.co/frcM63rdzF — Nick Delehanty 🇮🇪 (@Nick_Delehanty) November 10, 2026

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Now it is beyond dumb at this point — what do the activists think they're going to achieve? Biden is no longer in any power, but this is how nuts these characters are.

Even with all the pandering from the Democrats and Joe himself, it didn't help Biden much here.

I guess the pro-palestine advocacy he and his junkie son did didn’t help much. https://t.co/S1AP7bSePg — Anama 🇺🇸🇮🇱 🦅 (@AnamaMOSS) November 10, 2026

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