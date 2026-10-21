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This May Be It: Putin Agrees to Peace Talks, Zelensky Open to Deal That Freezes Lines

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Oct 21, 2026 10:40 AM
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This May Be It: Putin Agrees to Peace Talks, Zelensky Open to Deal That Freezes Lines
Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

The U.S. may have just pulled off what could finally mean the end of the war between Ukraine and Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to return to trilateral negotiations with the US and Ukraine to end its war, a Kremlin official told reporters Wednesday.

Moscow’s foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov said that Putin said “in principle” peace talks will continue after Nov. 10, following a meeting with US special envoy Steve Witkoff in St. Petersburg.

Witkoff met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders in Oslo, Norway, on Tuesday to weigh a proposal that laid out Kyiv’s security guarantees, economic recovery funds and other items, before heading to Russia to present the document to Putin.

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They're also going to talk about “building a security system for Russia and Ukraine after the conflict ends," according to the report. That would presumably help to head off further issues. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he would agree to freezing the lines as they are now on Fox and Friends. That's a big deal.

In an appearance on Fox & Friends Wednesday morning, Zelensky said he would be willing to stop the fighting immediately — even as Russian troops have been struggling mightily on the battlefield.

“Yes, right now we have to freeze, and I think this is a real way to end this war. We call it a ceasefire … President Trump called it freeze and stop,” Zelensky responded when asked if he would halt everything the way it is “right now,” where he would still hold “75% or more of your country.”

“And of course, this is [the] minimum of what we need from Russia today – then of course we’ll go to President [Trump] and to Europeans and we’ll ask [for] security guarantees,” he added.

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Zelensky said the most important thing was guaranteeing this would not happen again. 

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics RUSSIA | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | VLADIMIR PUTIN | UKRAINE | VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY
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