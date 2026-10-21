Rubio Torches Zelensky After Ukrainian Government Insults America's Generosity for the Last Time

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is fed up with Ukrainian officials suggesting the United States is responsible for civilian deaths because it is purportedly withholding military aid.

Advertisement

And considering the extraordinary amount of American support Ukraine has received since Russia's 2022 invasion, Rubio's frustration is warranted.

Speaking to reporters amid growing tensions between Washington and Kyiv, Rubio shot down accusations the Trump administration is responsible for Ukraine's war casualties.

"I don't know who this official was in the Ukrainian government that went around saying that a bunch of people had died as a result of what America was denying them," Rubio said.

"No country in the world has done more to help Ukraine over the last four and a half years in the United States, including under the Trump administration."

🚨 JUST IN: Sec. Marco Rubio is FED UP with LIES from Zelensky's people that the US is causing deaths by "withholding" what they need



"I don't know WHO this official was in the Ukrainian government that went around saying that a bunch of people had died as a result of what… pic.twitter.com/S62CYtGqYP — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 21, 2026

Rubio’s remarks followed complaints from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who alleged that Ukraine had missed American intelligence warnings about incoming Russian ballistic missiles.

"We have dozens of countries who help," Zelensky told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday. "But only [the] United States has this unique intelligence to tell our side when Russia uses ballistic missiles. And we didn’t get it."

Rubio rejected those accusations, insisting that the United States had not suspended intelligence sharing.

"I don’t know where he’s getting these things from or why he’s saying these things to the press," Rubio said.

"There’s been no pause. Zelensky should be focused on bringing an end to this war."

The amount of U.S. aid given to Ukraine is massive. According to an August 2026 Congressional Research Service report, the United States committed more than $68.2 billion in military equipment and services to Ukraine between February 2022 and June 2026.

That’s just military commitments alone, not total expenditures. The CRS report also notes that the value of equipment actually delivered is not publicly available.

Rubio reportedly discussed the latest dispute directly with Zelensky during a roughly 45-minute telephone call Tuesday.

The dispute comes as Trump attempts to negotiate an end to the war rather than allow the conflict to continue indefinitely.

As Rubio explained earlier this month:

"We’d love to see a negotiated settlement to this war that is permanent, enduring, and fair. And that’s what we’re committed to continuing to do."

He also warned about the possibility of escalation beyond Ukraine's borders.

"That escalation could wind up being a sabotage campaign in neighboring countries that are members of NATO," Rubio said.

"This war needs to end in a negotiated settlement. The sooner, the better. The United States stands ready to facilitate that. We have tried. We will continue to try. But we’re also not going to invest in pointless processes if we can’t make progress."

Advertisement

Zelensky needs to appreciate that the United States does not owe him anything. Ukraine is not a NATO member, even if European globalists pretend to the contrary.

Maybe the Ukrainian president should try a little gratitude and respect our president if he wants us to help end the war. But that's assuming he even wants to end the war.

After all, as long as there is a war raging, Zelensky gets to stay president. As soon as it's over, Ukraine holds elections, and the unpopular Zelensky is out of power.

Seems like Zelensky has perverse incentives to sabotage a peace deal, don't you think?

Meanwhile, thousands of Ukrainians are dying in a war that has been a military stalemate for years.

Nobody is saying that Russia was right to invade Ukraine, but there is so such thing as geopolitical reality. And there is so such thing as military reality. And there is so such thing as the reality of nuclear war.

No amount of bloviating about the rules-based order is going to change any of that. What matters is saving human lives and preventing nuclear war, not globalist pipe dreams.

Thankfully, we have a Secretary of State and a President of the United States who get it.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining RedState VIP. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.