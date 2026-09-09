Bessent Demolishes Biden and Newsom, Delivers Banging Indictment Against the Radical Left in Dallas

I don't know that we've ever had a Treasury Secretary as active or as well-regarded as Scott Bessent.

He walked out to rousing applause at the Republican midterm convention in Dallas on Wednesday.

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He laid out the obligation to the American people and said no one was working harder to achieve that than President Donald Trump.

🚨 JUST IN: Treasury Sec. Scott Bessent just WALKED OUT to an electric crowd at the RNC



Who knew a TREASURY Secretary would become so popular 😅



"Our obligation begins by making this country WORK AGAIN for the very people who sustain it [...] No one works harder for YOU, no one… pic.twitter.com/DmP2Sminty — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 10, 2026

JUST IN: Treasury Sec. Scott Bessent just WALKED OUT to an electric crowd at the RNC Who knew a TREASURY Secretary would become so popular 😅 "Our obligation begins by making this country work again for the very people who sustain it [...] No one works harder for YOU, no one fights harder for you, and no president has asked his team and of himself to put American families BACK at the center of the American economy — than DONALD J TRUMP!"

Then he demolished Joe Biden, pointing out the incredibly positive change from Biden to President Donald Trump.

🚨 SCOTT BESSENT JUST NOW: "In 15 short months, we've gone from autopen to OVERDRIVE."



"From a president who couldn't stay awake to a president who REFUSES to sleep."



"Across this country, President Trump's policies are reaching the very people they were designed to serve. He… pic.twitter.com/zlWvk4aOAU — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 10, 2026

"In 15 months, we've gone from autopen to overdrive," he explained. "From a president who couldn't stay awake to a president who refuses to sleep." People loved that; it was right on target.

"Across this country, President Trump's policies are reaching the very people they were designed to serve. He signed the largest tax cuts in history, rebalanced trade in favor of our working families, reclaimed our position as the world's energy superpower. And where his predecessors created debt and dependency, this president is creating assets and expanding ownership through Trump accounts."

We just saw some of that work in the great jobs report with 162,000 new jobs iand the increase in private sector jobs in August, while the federal government jobs were being reduced. That's a major achievement.

Then he eviscerated the radical Left for their socialist policies, saying they wanted to "remake America" in the image of all the failed socialist hellscapes of the last century.

🔥 JUST IN: Treasury Sec. Scott Bessent is MIC DROPPING communists and Gavin Newsom tonight



"Exhibit A is Sparkle Beach Ken's CALIFORNIA, from which a taxpayer flees every 2.5 minutes!" 🤣



"The radical left is relentless in their pursuit to remake America in the image of every… pic.twitter.com/v1m4ls1t6p — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 10, 2026

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"To import the misery of failed workers' paradises like the Soviet bloc, Caracas, and Havana, to repackage the discredited ideals of the past as the moral cause of the future." But he added, it would end, as it always does, in failure.

"Their big government giveaways would end as they always do, always do, ain food shortages, deadly delays in medical care, and squalid housing," Bessent said.

"Exhibit A is Sparkle Beach Ken's California, from which a taxpayer flees every 2.5 minutes!" he asserted. "Sparkle Beach Ken" is a great name for California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Now that's a great indictment by Bessent, in just a few sentences, of the stark contrast, what a failure the Democrats have been, how much worse they would make things, and why it's so important to vote to put the right people in office.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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