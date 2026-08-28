Jasmine Crockett Infuriates the Left With Her Reply When Asked About Stumping With Talarico

I think it's clear that Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett (TX-30) was not at all happy when she lost the Senate primary to James Talarico.

On Thursday, CNN's Laura Coates interviewed her and asked about the Senate race.

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First, Crockett said that the Trump endorsement of Ken Paxton was going to help him in Texas, referencing how successful Trump's endorsements had been, and that Trump had the ability to excite people.

Coates pressed her if she would be stumping with Talarico. Her response is infuriating people on the Left. "I will be campaigning down ballot," she replied.

COATES: Will you campaign with Talarico?



CROCKETT: I will be campaigning down ballot



COATES: Why?



CROCKETT: pic.twitter.com/RHNnPmVA1T — Acyn (@Acyn) August 28, 2026

She claimed she wanted to concentrate on other people who might be "getting overshadowed," so it wasn't just about the "one big race."

Coates asked her if it was an "either/or" situation. In other words, why can't she campaign for them and Talarico? Again, she put that down, saying essentially it was because of Texas being so big and the work involved.

Rep. Crockett was asked about black voters, and she said she didn't think they were excited.

Jasmine Crockett says black voters aren't excited about James Talarico.



CNN: “What are you hearing from Black voters that you speak to in Texas? Is there excitement in terms of turnout?”



CROCKETT: “I don’t think that there is excitement.” pic.twitter.com/KXiHx4RLw1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 28, 2026

But she said she thought black voters were practical, so that at the end of the day she didn't think they had to be excited, even though you always want voters to be excited.

The Left was very mad at her for her comments. The first clip was inundated by comments of people yelling at her and/or saying she needed to campaign for Talarico.

Crockett continues to demonstrate that she’s only interested in helping herself. Pathetic. https://t.co/Yamr49R4ma — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) August 28, 2026

Finally, something is uniting progressives, centrists, and moderates: how much we all despise this pettiness https://t.co/9cF1BwTe0h — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) August 28, 2026

Semafor's Dave Weigel also noted she didn't even mention any of the names of the "down-ballot candidates" she supposedly wanted to promote.

What stands out to me is that she doesn't name any of the down-ballot candidates she's campaigning for. Plenty of time to do that! https://t.co/lY65lLifEo — David Weigel (@daveweigel) August 28, 2026

They're mad at her, but she is also warning them about a problem that for the other leftist candidates elsewhere - that's with black voters. We've already seen that Talarico may be an issue there. Turns out black voters may have issues with people they view as extremists.

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What the Democrats should be doing is having better policy that appeals to people. But that's the real problem with Talarico. While he's been trying to recast himself, he has too much of a history of extreme or just flat-out bizarre positions. That's not going to go over well in Texas.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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