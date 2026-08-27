Dep Sec of State Reveals an Unhinged Asylum Abuse Tactic They've Discovered

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau posted on X about the latest unhinged asylum abuse tactic that his department has discovered in its review of visas.

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This takes some gall.

While we’re on the topic of asylum abuse, let me share another gem with you. The @StateDept recently completed a comprehensive review of DIPLOMATIC and OFFICIAL visas issued to representatives of foreign governments to enter the US over the 5-year period from 2019 through 2023.… pic.twitter.com/DZFCfGYezK — Christopher Landau (@DeputySecState) August 27, 2026

While we’re on the topic of asylum abuse, let me share another gem with you. The @StateDept recently completed a comprehensive review of DIPLOMATIC and OFFICIAL visas issued to representatives of foreign governments to enter the US over the 5-year period from 2019 through 2023. To be clear, these are visas that allowed their holders to enter our country on diplomatic or official business ON BEHALF OF THEIR HOME COUNTRY’S GOVERNMENT (in technical terms, “A” and “G” visas). Well, it turns out that many of THESE people sought asylum in our country. Let that sink in: people who were allowed to enter our country on behalf of a foreign government claimed that they must be allowed to stay because they faced persecution BY THAT VERY GOVERNMENT. The first chart below shows the numbers from the 10 most egregious countries (I’ve removed the countries’ names because, as you might expect, we’re taking this up through diplomatic channels.) Yes, you read that right: there’s one country from which 420 persons who entered on diplomatic or official visas during this period sought asylum (classified as an “I-589 event”), and 2 other countries had over 200. The next chart tracks the same phenomenon in percentage terms: there’s one country from which 17.25% of all persons who entered on diplomatic or official visas sought asylum, and two other countries had over 10%. To say that these charts highlight systemic abuse of our asylum system would be an understatement. But no longer. Under @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @SecRubio, we’ve instructed our Embassies abroad (especially in the most egregious countries) to scrutinize these visa applications very carefully, and those involved will be held accountable.

That's crazy. This seems like the very definition of abuse. And how long has this stuff been going on? Now we finally have people caring enough to do a review of this stuff and rectify the situation.

As we previously reported, the State Department is also revoking visas for people who came on a visa for business or a visit, temporary visits, but then tried to apply for asylum. They also paused immigrant visa applications to train consular officers to weed out those who may be deemed likely to need U.S. assistance.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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