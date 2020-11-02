Candace Owens, Ladies and Gentlemen: 'If You Believe That Government Can Stop a Virus, Then You Are an Idiot'

Conservative author, commentator, and political activist Candace Owens has had enough of Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden, the Democrat Party, and the liberal media ragging on President Donald Trump for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. If you’re among those who continue to blame the president, declared Owens in a mini-tweet storm, you’re an “idiot.”

Owens began her well-founded defense of Trump and his administration with an infamous admonition to America from Nikita Khrushchev, the first secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union from 1953 to 1964, who ruled the USSR with an iron fist.

“Nikita Khrushchev was correct: ‘You Americans are gullible. We’ll keep feeding you small doses of socialism until you wake up and find you already have communism. We won’t have to fight you. We’ll so weaken your economy until you fall like overripe fruit into our hands.'”

Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Socialist Barbie (AOC), and the rest of the Democrat Party were unavailable for comment.

Owens has also had enough of dictatorial governors like Michigan’s Gretchen Whitmer, Oregon’s Kate Brown, California’s Gavin Newsom, et al., and their draconian lockdowns and other heavy-handed edicts that fly in the face of studies, including continued bans on in-person education, as I reported in late October.

At this moment, our governments are telling us when to open our businesses, when to see our family, and when and how we are allowed to BREATHE. This is NOT America. This is not FREEDOM. This is NOT about safety or a virus. This is about implementing SOCIALISM. Wake up. https://t.co/qBLPgU71Ar — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 31, 2020

Owens seemed to suggest that if there is any “social distancing” to be done, the sane among us should “social distance” ourselves from the socialists themselves — formerly known as the Democratic Party — who are hellbent on “stripping away rights and monitoring our every move because they care.” If not, she warned, those who fail to heed her warning “possess the logic of a slave who has fallen in love with its master.” “If you believe that government can stop a virus,” she said, “then you are an idiot.”

Ooh, that’s heady stuff — spot-on heady stuff, no less.

Here’s a perfect example.

Owens’s fiery admonition is based on more than fiery support for Trump, according to Robert Cahaly, senior strategist and chief pollster for the Trafalgar Group opinion and public survey company. Cahaly, who predicted Trump would win in 2016 and is predicting he will repeat in 2020, in part credits Trump’s “reopen-America message” for convincing late-deciding voters, including some Biden-leaning voters, to vote for the president.

Cahaly told Fox Business host Mario Bartiromo on Sunday that even young voters and suburban women who don’t like Trump like shutdowns even less.

“The issue we see [late deciders] moving on is shutdowns. Even young voters who identify that they don’t like the president, they like shutdowns even less. Even suburban women who say they have problems with the president, they like their children at home in shutdowns even less.”

Cahaly explained to Bartiromo why Trafalgar’s polls are “so different than the broad number of polls out there.”

In a Monday article titled Latest Trafalgar Poll out of Michigan Sounds an Alarm for Sleepy Joe Biden, my RedState colleague T. LaDuke reported on Trump’s promising uptick in Michigan, based on Trafalgar’s latest poll in the Wolverine State.

A few things to consider relative to Candace Owens’s comments.

A poll conducted by the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research in early October — before Trump tested positive for the virus — found that 56 percent of Americans believe the U.S. government has substantial responsibility for the COVID pandemic, compared with 47 percent who place much of the blame on foreign governments and 39 percent who say the same about the World Health Organization.

Among those most vocal in blaming Trump specifically has been New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo — himself under fire for his mandate requiring nursing homes to accept people recovering from the virus even if they might still be contagious, as I reported in an October article titled Grieving NY Families Hold Mock Funeral for Cuomo’s ‘Leadership and Integrity’; Their Prop Was Pure Genius. New York’s official nursing home death count stands at roughly 6,500, which critics charge is low due to the state’s refusal to include those who left nursing homes with the virus and later died in hospitals.

In July, the “I didn’t do anything wrong; it’s all Trump’s fault” governor charged:

“If Trump’s government had done its job, the virus wouldn’t come here. We don’t do — governors don’t do global pandemics.”

Au contraire, said FactCheck.org, which begged to differ with Cuomo in a July 24 response.

The governor got it right when he said earlier in the interview that the CDC “says the virus came from Europe and the travel ban was too late.” That’s the main takeaway from the report. But the CDC didn’t say that “Trump is to blame for the virus coming to New York” or that the federal government could have stopped the virus from coming to New York, as Cuomo suggests. As we’ve written before […] the research on international travel limitations shows they can delay the path of the spread of diseases but do little to contain them.

The truth is, the Democrat Party has followed the admonition of Obama stooge Rahm Emanuel from the moment the virus became a pandemic. “You never want a serious crisis to go to waste,” he told his fellow Democrats, who have eagerly followed his advice to a T.

Check out my RedState colleague Scott Hounsel’s earlier article titled Hot Takes: If the Early Return Data Is Correct, Democrats Should Be Preparing Themselves for a Bad Tuesday for his latest take on the polls.