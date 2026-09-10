We had one of the few working TVs in the school, and it was connected to cable. My bus driver came running in shortly after the first tower was hit and turned it on. We were in shock. We were the only class that knew what had happened for a bit.
Wow, I'm surprised your teacher had the TV on. I'm working on writing up my remembrance of that day, to publish in the morning.
Ora pro nobis.
Chills as "Ave Maria" is performed
You could hear a pin drop in here right now. 💔❤️🩹
The company I was working for at the time shut down at mid-morning, knowing none of us were going to get any work done. I spent three days expecting the phone to ring, to be recalled to active duty.
Wow, I'm surprised your teacher had the TV on. I'm working on writing up my remembrance of that day, to publish in the morning.
I will never forget that day. Watched live on TV as the second plane hit, all the way until the first tower fell. The teacher turned off the TV, and I only heard that the 2nd tower fell at home.
I've been avoiding watching 9-11 videos today because I was already emotional enough because of the anniversary of Charlie's assassination... but I guess I can't avoid it anymore.
Evening everyone!
I think "everything" was still an apt term.
Excuse the typos, reporting from AmericanAirlinesArena and I suck with an iPhone
Man, I can tell you everything in this arena needs a minute to compose themselves after that.
The photo of Sheridan's mom and Lawler needs to be all over ads this fall.
What a gorgeous bench. I don't know how Lawler can keep it together.
If any of you have seen the movie "Last Christmas," this bench reminds me of it. I won't give away why.
That was one of the most human moments I've ever seen in an event like this.
Yes. The most consequential midterm election in living memory - maybe in the history of the Republic.
Doesn’t this election feel less and less about politics and more and more about right and wrong - good and evil?
Wow, this is so powerful from her mother. "Because she cannot stand here, I will. Because she cannot speak, I will."
It breaks my heart to hear that father say he wasn't there when Sheridan needed him most. He should not blame himself like that, but I know that dads will always feel they should be there to protect their children, especially daughters.
As a GirlDad, this is breaking my heart. This is what Joe Biden and Co unleashed on our country
Great point from Sheridan's sister. Why wouldn't we want law enforcement to cooperate with ICE?
You know things are problematic when a young heartbroken girl makes more sense than the entire Democrat party. Several people in nearby seats are crying 😢
I cannot imagine what these families have gone through, and are still going through.
Not the worst Trump impression, either.
We need to continue to highlight the stories of people killed by illegal aliens
Lawler with the first curse word of the night! Sharing that Trump called him a PITA
I mean, you can drive across it in only two days.
Texas is just such a cute little state!
No disrespect to Gov. Abbott... he's bringing up good points... and maybe it's my ADD... but I just hear Charlie Brown's teacher voice
The "common sense" theme returns from last night.