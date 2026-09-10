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Ben Smith
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We had one of the few working TVs in the school, and it was connected to cable. My bus driver came running in shortly after the first tower was hit and turned it on. We were in shock. We were the only class that knew what had happened for a bit.

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Jennifer Van Laar

Wow, I'm surprised your teacher had the TV on. I'm working on writing up my remembrance of that day, to publish in the morning.

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Ben Smith

I will never forget that day. Watched live on TV as the second plane hit, all the way until the first tower fell. The teacher turned off the TV, and I only heard that the 2nd tower fell at home.

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Nick Arama
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Ora pro nobis.

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Jennifer Van Laar
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Chills as "Ave Maria" is performed

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Bob Hoge
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You could hear a pin drop in here right now. 💔❤️‍🩹

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Ward Clark
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The company I was working for at the time shut down at mid-morning, knowing none of us were going to get any work done. I spent three days expecting the phone to ring, to be recalled to active duty. 

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Jennifer Van Laar
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Wow, I'm surprised your teacher had the TV on. I'm working on writing up my remembrance of that day, to publish in the morning.

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Ben Smith

I will never forget that day. Watched live on TV as the second plane hit, all the way until the first tower fell. The teacher turned off the TV, and I only heard that the 2nd tower fell at home.

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Ben Smith
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I will never forget that day. Watched live on TV as the second plane hit, all the way until the first tower fell. The teacher turned off the TV, and I only heard that the 2nd tower fell at home.

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Jennifer Van Laar
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I've been avoiding watching 9-11 videos today because I was already emotional enough because of the anniversary of Charlie's assassination... but I guess I can't avoid it anymore.

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Ben Smith
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Evening everyone!

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Jennifer Van Laar
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I think "everything" was still an apt term.

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Bob Hoge

Excuse the typos, reporting from AmericanAirlinesArena and I suck with an iPhone

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Bob Hoge
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Excuse the typos, reporting from AmericanAirlinesArena and I suck with an iPhone

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Bob Hoge
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Man, I can tell you everything in this arena needs a minute to compose themselves after that. 

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Jennifer Van Laar
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The photo of Sheridan's mom and Lawler needs to be all over ads this fall.

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Jennifer Van Laar
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What a gorgeous bench. I don't know how Lawler can keep it together.

If any of you have seen the movie "Last Christmas," this bench reminds me of it. I won't give away why.

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Ward Clark
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That was one of the most human moments I've ever seen in an event like this.

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Ward Clark
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Yes. The most consequential midterm election in living memory - maybe in the history of the Republic. 

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Bob Hoge

Doesn’t this election feel less and less about politics and more and more about right and wrong - good and evil?

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Bob Hoge
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Doesn’t this election feel less and less about politics and more and more about right and wrong - good and evil?

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Jennifer Van Laar
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Wow, this is so powerful from her mother. "Because she cannot stand here, I will. Because she cannot speak, I will."

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Jennifer Van Laar
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It breaks my heart to hear that father say he wasn't there when Sheridan needed him most. He should not blame himself like that, but I know that dads will always feel they should be there to protect their children, especially daughters.

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Bob Hoge
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As a GirlDad, this is breaking my heart. This is what Joe Biden and Co unleashed on our country

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Jennifer Van Laar
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Great point from Sheridan's sister. Why wouldn't we want law enforcement to cooperate with ICE?

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Bob Hoge
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You know things are problematic when a young heartbroken girl makes more sense than the entire Democrat party. Several people in nearby seats are crying 😢

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Ward Clark
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I cannot imagine what these families have gone through, and are still going through.

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Ward Clark
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Not the worst Trump impression, either.

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Jennifer Van Laar

Lawler with the first curse word of the night! Sharing that Trump called him a PITA

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Jennifer Van Laar
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We need to continue to highlight the stories of people killed by illegal aliens

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Jennifer Van Laar
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Lawler with the first curse word of the night! Sharing that Trump called him a PITA

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Ward Clark
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I mean, you can drive across it in only two days.

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Ward Clark
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Texas is just such a cute little state!

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Jennifer Van Laar
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No disrespect to Gov. Abbott... he's bringing up good points... and maybe it's my ADD... but I just hear Charlie Brown's teacher voice

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Robert A. Hahn
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The "common sense" theme returns from last night.

The event hasn't started yet

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