Hillary's Clueless Remarks About Trump and Elections Break All the Projection Meters

It's been 10 years since Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 election to President Donald Trump.

She will never be president - and she still has not gotten over it.

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She's still talking about it, still furious even 10 years later. It's still eating her up. She even spread election conspiracies before the midterm election about what Trump might do.

After the election, she had a take while she was on a podcast with host Kara Swisher about the election 10 years ago that's pretty funny. Clinton claimed that she remained living "rent-free" in Trump's head.

Hillary claims she lives rent free in Trump's head because she "got more votes" in 2016. "He can't live with that." Yeah, Trump had to console himself with being elected president, and she hasn't stopped ranting about her 2016 loss for ten years straight. The projection levels here are otherworldly. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 11, 2026

Hillary claims she lives rent free in Trump's head because she "got more votes" in 2016. "He can't live with that." Yeah, Trump had to console himself with being elected president, and she hasn't stopped ranting about her 2016 loss for ten years straight. The projection levels here are otherworldly.

Hillary claimed Trump wanted to "get even" because she "got more votes." "He can't live with that...the Russians did help him. He can't believe that."

Um, Hillary? You're the one talking about Trump - constantly. He's the one living rent-free in your head. The projection is crazy. And even now, 10 years later, she's still trying to push Russia collusion. There was never any evidence the Russians did anything to affect any votes. What there was evidence of was Clinton's campaign being involved in the Steele dossier, and trying to push Russia collusion.

Clinton was still upset about the Electoral College in another appearance with Swisher over the past week, completely getting the purpose and the history of it wrong.

Hillary attacks the Electoral College: "I think if it ever had a usefulness, it has outlived it." She's never getting over 2016. https://t.co/5vk7NtnCHk — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 7, 2026

This is just more evidence of how the Left continues to want to change the rules, thinking it will give them complete control, not caring how it might upend the country or the intent of the Founders.

In one more indication that Hillary Clinton's completely consumed with Trump, there was this comment as well where Swisher asked her if the "p***y had finally grabbed back."

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Warning for graphic language:

“Has the pussy finally grabbed back?” https://t.co/HdZKJIgvzk — guesswhatchickenbutt (@Heather_P_NYC) November 7, 2026

"With all claws," Hillary exclaimed.

That's a reference to a private conversation that Trump had with Billy Bush about groupies letting you do things, including "grabbing [them] by the p***y."

Um, with all claws? What the heck are you even talking about, Hillary? And maybe that explains why she's had difficulty with Bill.

The big problem for Hillary and this proposition is that it's not really true. No matter how desperate she is to score a win over Trump, Trump is still the president for the next two years. Hillary can't take it. The Dems can't get around it.

So Hillary can posture and throw tantrums, but nothing she can do will stop that. And nothing will ever change the fact that she lost to Trump.

Now she's left to do podcasts and be furious. That's a pretty sad look.

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