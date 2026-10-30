Kamala 2.0? Amy Acton Shows Up to Rally and Gives Us Every Reason to Believe She's 'Hammered'

Is there something about Democrat politicians that drives them to drink?

Maybe they have to throw a few martinis back before they lie about how patriotic Americans pose a "threat to democracy." Or it could be they need to down a gooey blender drink before they accuse their opponents of what they are doing. Just possibly, they want a bit of grandpa's old cough medicine before they smear everyone who opposes them of being a "fascist."

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Whatever it is, these are toxic people. And it is understandable if moral reprobates consume an adult libation every once in a while to forget they are horrible and dishonest.

What am I talking about? Let's go to the tape.

The tales of Kamala Harris appearing sauced on the campaign trail are legendary.

A Thomas Sowell, Kamala Harris IS NOT!



Every time she talks, she sounds drunk.



Additionally … she IS NOT motivational!



She sounds FOOLISH every time she opens her mouth.



Who approves her speeches … that person needs to be FIRED! pic.twitter.com/ZaAepFTvU2 — C-Reason🇺🇸 (@CreasonJana) October 26, 2026

Her ability to dish out word salad with a blaccent as she slurs her words is art.

Here is one of at least a dozen videos of Kamala Harris slurring her words like she's drunk at an event.



Not one question about her drinking even though she was in the running to become the President of the United States. This is why we don't trust NBC.pic.twitter.com/AA8pV3VGcz — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) December 7, 2024

It doesn't help when she looks three sheets to the wind trying to "inspire" us.

The Democratic party just posted this video of Kamala addressing her supporters…



She looks and sounds drunk. Like very drunk



pic.twitter.com/ThZOXT8oks — J.P. Hasson (@SonofHas) November 26, 2024

Or that SHE CANNOT CONTROL THE VOLUME OF HER VOICE when she is on the campaign trail.

Kamala Harris praised Joe Biden in a recent event, and some are thinking she sounds DRUNK. 😭‼️



What do you think?pic.twitter.com/3P04gzZJ3O — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) August 15, 2024

Nancy Pelosi, of course, has long been accused of downing liquid lunches while on Capitol Hill.

People are speculating Nancy Pelosi was completely hammered before President Trump’s State of the Union.



They’re saying she looked drunk.



Just like Kamala. pic.twitter.com/d3Pu3QkkLA — Brandon Straka #WalkAway (@BrandonStraka) February 25, 2026

Both can deny they booze up while on the job, but that's beside the point. You will find "fact checkers" to this day batting down strawmen about Pelosi's alleged drinking by citing fake videos, bogus reports about $100,000 bar tabs, and acting like stenographers while regurgitating her office's denials like a freshman sorority pledge reverse-drinking after her first party.

This is a deceptive practice that conflates fake claims with legitimate ones to run cover for Democrat politicians. But Americans don't care if they are shooting jager bombs or popping "mother's little helper" backstage before a public engagement.

They sound absolutely bombed. Such was the case with Ohio governor candidate Amy Acton on Thursday night.

🚨 OMG. Amy Acton is HAMMERED...



She straight-up embarrassed herself, walking out and slurring like she's drunk out of her mind!



"Ohhh it's so GOOD. Good to be back here, it's about truuuth and justice I just wrote on the worrrr, words back here. That is. I'm honored to be… pic.twitter.com/8jWVAogY01 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 30, 2026

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"Ohhh, it's so good. Good to be back here, it's about truth and justice I just wrote on the words back here. That is. I'm honored to be here!" she exclaimed.

That's embarrassing. Just to review, Democrats sound drunk.

🚨 Democrat women: 2019, 2024, and tonight. 🍷



Pelosi. Harris. Acton.



Same slurring, new state. 😂



The Democrats' official "one more for the road" tour. 🍸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Pd40pzk7vZ — Kate (@kate_p45) October 30, 2026

Whether they are drunk on alcohol or drunk on power is irrelevant. These people aren't well.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure.

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