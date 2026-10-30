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Kamala 2.0? Amy Acton Shows Up to Rally and Gives Us Every Reason to Believe She's 'Hammered'

Kyle Becker Follow @kylenabecker
Oct 30, 2026 11:12 AM
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Kamala 2.0? Amy Acton Shows Up to Rally and Gives Us Every Reason to Believe She's 'Hammered'
AP Photo/Jay LaPrete

Is there something about Democrat politicians that drives them to drink?

Maybe they have to throw a few martinis back before they lie about how patriotic Americans pose a "threat to democracy." Or it could be they need to down a gooey blender drink before they accuse their opponents of what they are doing. Just possibly, they want a bit of grandpa's old cough medicine before they smear everyone who opposes them of being a "fascist." 

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Whatever it is, these are toxic people. And it is understandable if moral reprobates consume an adult libation every once in a while to forget they are horrible and dishonest.

What am I talking about? Let's go to the tape.

The tales of Kamala Harris appearing sauced on the campaign trail are legendary. 

Her ability to dish out word salad with a blaccent as she slurs her words is art.

It doesn't help when she looks three sheets to the wind trying to "inspire" us.

Or that SHE CANNOT CONTROL THE VOLUME OF HER VOICE when she is on the campaign trail.

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Nancy Pelosi, of course, has long been accused of downing liquid lunches while on Capitol Hill.

Both can deny they booze up while on the job, but that's beside the point. You will find "fact checkers" to this day batting down strawmen about Pelosi's alleged drinking by citing fake videos, bogus reports about $100,000 bar tabs, and acting like stenographers while regurgitating her office's denials like a freshman sorority pledge reverse-drinking after her first party.

This is a deceptive practice that conflates fake claims with legitimate ones to run cover for Democrat politicians. But Americans don't care if they are shooting jager bombs or popping "mother's little helper" backstage before a public engagement. 

They sound absolutely bombed. Such was the case with Ohio governor candidate Amy Acton on Thursday night.

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"Ohhh, it's so good. Good to be back here, it's about truth and justice I just wrote on the words back here. That is. I'm honored to be here!" she exclaimed.

That's embarrassing. Just to review, Democrats sound drunk.

Whether they are drunk on alcohol or drunk on power is irrelevant. These people aren't well.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure. 

Help us continue to call out these lies by joining RedState VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | KAMALA HARRIS | NANCY PELOSI | OHIO
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