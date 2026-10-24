Violent Riots Break Out in France, Again

France is once again the scene of violent rioting as protesters clash with police in cities across the country.

The violent clashes have taken place despite President Emmanuel Macron's government deploying 70,000 security personnel to prevent another weekend of chaos.

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And with American football fans descending on Paris for Sunday's NFL game, the timing could hardly be worse.

Paris police report approximately 110,000 demonstrators in the capital, leading to 65 arrests. The references to these French demonstrations as "mostly peaceful" is an overgeneralization.

According to Reuters, protests erupted across France on Saturday. French authorities want the public to believe this is a "student protest" over the rising cost of living, deteriorating public services and growing frustration with Macron's government. This is a socialist narrative that overwrites the reality that much of the rioting has been driven by migrants.

Hundreds of videos have surfaced complicating the Left's narrative, as northern African and Middle Eastern foreigners have been seen rioting and looting in a number of French urban areas.

French plainclothes police officer gets discovered by the rioters and takes a massive beating https://t.co/Yge67s19hk — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 19, 2026

Police deployed tear gas against protesters in Clermont-Ferrand, Grenoble, Lille and Nice, where authorities also used a water cannon after crowds refused orders to disperse.

🚨🇫🇷 PAU : Les manifestants sont dispersés par les forces de l’ordre à l’aide de grenades. https://t.co/ZtMcM2YocD — Cpasdeslol (@cpasdeslol_X) October 24, 2026

In Marseille, Dijon, and Lyon, hooded demonstrators clashed with police. Nearly 10,000 people reportedly marched through Lyon despite restrictions on gatherings, forcing authorities to deploy armored vehicles and additional riot-control units.

BREAKING: Rioters have broken out in Marseille. The police is moving in to disperse the crowds https://t.co/pLTXtjmHga — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 24, 2026

#Gendarmerie 🔹 Soutien à nos camarades qui, en mission de sécurisation, essuient des tirs de mortiers d'artifice à Dijon. ➡️ Détournées de leur usage d'origine, ces armes pyrotechniques, tirées à l'horizontal, peuvent atteindre une température à l'impact jusqu'à 1 000°C. https://t.co/lRaq1C9LiH — Gendarmerie nationale (@Gendarmerie) October 24, 2026

In Bordeaux, masked protesters were filmed constructing barricades from materials taken from damaged buildings. Local authorities reported projectiles being thrown at police.

The clashes are a potential escalation given that France was already reeling from widespread looting and destruction during last weekend's demonstrations.

Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said police had arrested 135 people nationwide by early Saturday afternoon, including suspects allegedly carrying fireworks, ball bearings and other potential weapons.

"We have to be ultra, ultra responsive," Nuñez declared.

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The French government deployed roughly 10,000 more officers than it had during the October 17 demonstrations, when violent protesters damaged shops, burned vehicles and attacked public buildings. In Paris, authorities took extra precautions.

Businesses boarded up their windows, more than 20 metro stations were closed, and soldiers patrolled the Champs-Élysées. Major cultural landmarks, including the Louvre, Musée d'Orsay and Paris Opera, shut their doors.

The unrest follows Macron's attempts to restrict unauthorized demonstrations after last weekend's violence. Socialist Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who participated in Saturday's Paris rally, warned that protests would continue unless Macron addressed the country's economic grievances.

"Given the current situation, I think he will come to understand that this will happen again every week," Mélenchon told reporters.

Meanwhile, France is also dealing with the aftermath of Friday's deadly shooting near Paris, which Macron described as a "racist" terrorist attack. As RedState covered, Macron's statement elicited outrage among many who noted that this was not the first time a French citizen has been killed in a terrorist attack over religious identity. One person was killed and several others wounded, including a 12-year-old girl.

And all of this is unfolding as the NFL prepares to stage its first regular-season game in France. The Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints are scheduled to play Sunday at Stade de France, with kickoff set for 9:30 AM Eastern. As RedState previously reported, the Steelers already canceled a planned fan event in Paris amid security concerns.

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The NFL has announced heightened security precautions, while the U.S. State Department has urged American visitors to remain vigilant. French authorities have even postponed Sunday's Paris Saint-Germain soccer match against Lyon until Monday because of the security situation.

Yet the NFL game remains scheduled to proceed.

France is deploying soldiers, shuttering museums, boarding up businesses and mobilizing tens of thousands of police officers just to keep public order. And Macron's government is doing all that while trying to convince the world that France remains a safe destination for international visitors.

These new clashes suggest that something is very wrong with this picture.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure.

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