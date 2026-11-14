Pete Buttigieg Pretends at Leadership as SecTrans, But the Receipts of His Failures Say Otherwise

The shiny, new Congressional Democrat Majority held a What's Next Conference on Friday to celebrate their midterm victory and plot how they will maintain that majority rule for decades to come.

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God Help Us.

Former Biden Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg gave closing remarks at the conference, then went out to an adoring legacy media, where he "fielded" questions. Why? Because he's running for president in 2028, that's why. Fake it until you make it, and all that.

Mayor Pothole led off by giving remarks about the nationwide "Ground Stop," which rendered all air travel within the continental U.S. non-operational from early Friday afternoon until 8:15 PM ET.

First of all, obviously, lIke everyone else, very concerned about what's going on in the national airspace. I don't claim to have any inside knowledge, I'm approaching this as a member of the traveling public who has a flight tomorrow. But I know lots of people's flights have been disrupted. I also know the kinds of people who work at the FAA and the Department of Transportation, day-in, day-out, I imagine this is a stressful day for them, but also they're very dedicated public servants, and obviously I am hoping they'll be able to get this resolved quickly.

Yeah, that wasn't a prepared speech at all <insert *eyeroll* emoji>.

Buttigieg opened up to press questions. Since Buttigieg had already led them by the nose in that direction, they were all about the Ground Stop that he just admitted he had no actual knowledge about.

One reporter asked if Buttigieg had any guidance for the American public. Buttigieg decided to play Captain Obvious and replied,

Well, one thing I would say is that passengers have rights. And so, they should check the department's website, and make sure you're familiar of the rights, even in a non-controllable event, that you have as a passenger, and try to get it taken care of by the airline.

From racist roads to passenger rights: Pete Buttigieg now cosplays social justice warrior.

Another brilliant reporter (/sarc) said, "You were the Transportation Secretary[...] Help us understand, how much actually needs to go wrong for there to be a Ground Stop of this magnitude?

Buttigieg spoke as though he were talking to a three-year-old about the redundancies in the system, totally bypassing the question because he either did not know (probably) or he did not want to give away any security information (doubtful).

It is not clear to me why this redundancy did not prevent an outage of this magnitude. In terms of scope and duration, this is the biggest nationwide Ground Stop since 9-11. But again, we don't know much, I certainly don't want to speculate.

Captain Obvious morphs into "I cannot confirm nor deny."

Another reporter asked what Buttigieg thought about the criticism from the Trump administration that the Biden administration didn't do enough to upgrade the system. While Trump administration Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy referenced it in his Friday remarks on the Ground Stop, it was in a 2025 cabinet meeting when President Donald Trump called out the failures of Buttigieg's tenure and the need for the entire FAA system to be upgraded.

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"We have very obsolete equipment for air traffic controllers ... This Buttigieg did a horrible job. They wasted billions and billions of dollars," says @POTUS. "A third-grade student would know it doesn't work ... We want to put a brand new air traffic control system in." https://t.co/tYnRn0HgeX — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 30, 2025

Buttigieg flat-out lied with this truly jaw-dropping response: "We did a lot to upgrade the system. When we had an outage, I didn't stand there and complain about the Trump administration, we got to work."

Oh, really? How incompetent is Pete Buttigieg? Let's outline the laundry list of what the Transportation Secretary failed to do in his tenure with the Biden administration. In 2024, the Center for Transportation Policy did a supercut which showed just how hard Buttigieg "worked," while heading the nation's infrastructure agency.

WATCH:

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This gem from Maze Moore is equally gobsmacking. Buttigieg did a whole lot of talking in his bright blue suit, but not much of it could be considered work.

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Remembering Pete Buttigieg tenure and his Department of No Transportation. https://t.co/9jqrwKE8uH — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 14, 2026

Buttigieg ended his response with this:

What I will say, of course, is that there needs to be answers, and there needs to be transparency about what happened. I imagine there will be a lot of interest on Capitol Hill, obviously there's a lot of interest in the public. Again, as a member of the flying public, as well as somebody who cares a lot about what happens in the national airspace, I will have a lot of interest in getting answers too.

Buttigieg concluded by saying he was rooting for the Trump administration to resolve the Ground Stop issue quickly.

Sure, Jan.

WATCH:

.@PeteButtigieg: "We did a lot to upgrade the system. When we had an outage, I didn't stand there complaining about the Trump administration. We got to work... I'm certain that that's what career officials...at FAA and USDOT are doing. This should not be about politics." https://t.co/RxD0dcD7a6 — CSPAN (@cspan) November 14, 2026

Buttigieg received a ratio on his choreographed song and dance from, of all people, the Hollywood mogul agent Ari Emmanuel. Emmanuel is brother to former Chicago mayor and Clinton Chief of Staff Rahm Emmanuel and Dr. Zeke Emmanuel. Emmanuel knows Rahm will be running for the Democrat presidential nomination in 2028, so he decided to reduce Buttigieg by a peg or two.

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No one’s hands are clean here. However, Mr. Secretary Buttigieg, you had four years in the job and infrastructure money, yet made zero progress modernizing the FAA. You left a failing system in place. THANKS! — Ari Emanuel (@AriEmanuel) November 13, 2026

It's painfully obvious Buttigieg is auditioning for his slot as the 2028 Democrat nominee for president: from his "Extreme Makeover President's Edition" look, to his need to pontificate on national matters at every opportunity. Amazingly enough, Buttigieg tops the polls for Democrats in 2028. However, Buttigieg went from failed mayor of South Bend, IN, to failed 2020 presidential candidate, to his failed tenure as Biden's Transportation Secretary. Trust me, once political operators like Rahm Emmanuel get through with him, Buttigieg probably won't make it to South Carolina.

But the takedown will be fun to watch.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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