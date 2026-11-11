Report: Stephen Miller Loosens Reins and Gives Cabinet Secretaries More Control Over Messaging

According to a Monday memo obtained by Fox News, new White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller plans to employ a more collaborative relationship with President Donald Trump's cabinet, even making a change in the name of the position that interfaces between the cabinet and the Chief of Staff.

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"The White House position of Cabinet Secretary will be changed to the role of Director of Cabinet Relations, focused on providing support and reinforcement of President Trump's tremendous Cabinet Secretaries," details the memo, which Fox News Digital viewed. "Each cabinet leader serves as the best leader and communicator for their individual Departments, and this new position will ensure our Cabinet is resourced and bolstered by the White House to deliver swift, critical, and lasting wins for the American people," the memo continues.

According to the report, Susie Wiles, former Chief of Staff, had a top-down approach to administration messaging, where everything had to be filtered through her office for approval before it was allowed to be disseminated.

Another source who is familiar with day-to-day administration operations believes the memo signals a shift in communications policy, giving different agencies the ability to control their own messaging now that Miller has become chief of staff. The source said that previously, they believe Wiles had a chokehold on nearly all the administration's communications, and that there were "a lot of prescriptive directives" from Wiles' camp. [...] "This will streamline the Cabinet, making it a more effective instrument for the President, whereas previously it was too constrained," a source familiar with the message told Fox News Digital.

The memo also highlighted staffing changes which will facilitate this less micromanaged approach. The Office of Presidential Scheduling and its director will report directly to Deputy Director of Outer Oval Operations Chamberlain Harris.

It was also announced that Caleb Orr, a former Assistant Secretary for Economic and Business Affairs, will now fill the role of Chief of Staff for Policy.

"The White House will run a clear and regular policy process through the Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and the National Security Advisor, with clearly defined responsibilities and assignments and no overlapping policy portfolios," the memo says.

Miller working to streamline roles and unleashing cabinet members to take full control of their own department/agency messaging can only mean one thing: this Chief of Staff plans to be more laser-focused on what Trump wishes to see accomplished in the final two years of his administration.

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