Feel-Good Friday: Restaurant Workers Protect a Woman From a Stalker Intent on Doing Harm

A woman takes a routine evening walk with her dog around her local lake and unexpectedly encounters a frightening situation. Thanks to her quick thinking and a restaurant staff of Mama Bears, she is kept safe from harm.

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Marveling at the Angels among us. It is the subject of this week's Feel-Good Friday.

Hat tip to our intrepid weekend editor Becca Lower for this find.

A Wisconsin woman says a routine evening walk along Monona’s Lake Loop quickly escalated into a frightening situation. Carly Major was out walking with her dog last Saturday evening when she said she noticed a man approaching her who then began to follow her. Major was about to make her way home but immediately changed her path when this stranger suddenly appeared behind her so she wouldn’t lead him back to her front door. “I turned around and noticed after about half a block that he started following me,” Major said. “So I diverted my course away from my home toward the courtyard around Buck & Honey’s [restaurant].” As Major crossed the waterway, the situation escalated. She said the man took off his shirt and ran across four lanes of traffic, attempting to cut off her route. Scared, Major ran directly into Buck & Honey’s restaurant to seek refuge. “I need help. I am being followed,” Major said as she entered.

Major is a smart lady who obviously knew how to think on her feet. Monona, a community in Madison, Wisconsin, is less than 9,000 people, and looks absolutely idyllic; so, I can only imagine how taken aback she must have been to become the target of a stranger on the street. Thank God for the Buck & Honey restaurant workers who immediately sprang into action to ensure her safety.

Inside the Monona restaurant, an all-woman crew working that shift immediately jumped into action outside of any typical job description. Moments later, the man walked through the front doors, asking employees for Major and her dog. Staff members immediately formed a protective barrier, blocking his view, directing him out of the building and contacting 911. “I was immediately taken to a place of safety where I could not be seen outside, and I just received so much support from the staff,” Major said. Buck & Honey’s manager, Katie Leiter, said her team reacted purely out of protective instinct. “It was like everybody was going to their battle stations. Everybody was doing their part to make sure that this guy was not going to hurt anyone,” Leiter said. “I had one of my servers run down to the park to warn a woman who was down there by herself to make sure that she was safe too.”

WATCH:

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Major offers some good lessons for anyone, but especially a woman, who is out alone. Major was aware of her surroundings and able to identify the threat posed by this person. As soon as Major knew she was in potential danger, she did not run home; she instead ran to a populated area and immediately sought out help. I have no idea what Wisconsin's gun laws are, but in my gun-friendly state, it's good that I can go packing. I would recommend this for any woman.

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What a blessing that Major was surrounded by a caring and proactive community. May we all be so fortunate.

Editor's Note: At RedState, it's not all about politics and policy. We like to bring attention to what's good in the world, with columns like "Feel-Good Friday" and "Start Your Weekend Right."

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