Sec. War Hegseth Encourages the War Fighters to Register to Vote, Tells Them How They Can Do It

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has put out a PSA encouraging active military members to register to vote. But he does one better: he gives direction on how they can go about doing that.

Advertisement

Not exactly voter suppression happening here. This is very refreshing and reflective of leading from the front, which is what a Secretary of War is supposed to do.

Hegseth began with this staggering number: 300,000. According to analysis of the 2024 elections, this is the number of service members who were not registered to vote in 2024.

Hegseth said:

The War Department exists to protect our nation and its citizens. That includes the freedom to decide who will lead us, and the right to vote. So, I'm urging all of our warfighters, their spouses and eligible family members go to FVAP.GOV. F-V-A-P dot GOV. And do it today.

FVAP.gov (Federal Voting Assistance Program) is a secure government site which provides voting assistance for service members and their families stationed across the U.S. and overseas. The site contains election forms and materials, voting assistance guides, and appropriate links and help. This is the beauty of the internet age: one hub reachable by all which gives accurate, up-to-date information. This alleviates the burden on unit commanders having to keep abreast of the information and changes for service members. The commanders can now simply refer them to the site.

Hegseth encouraged commanders to lead by example. When Hegseth was active duty in the Army National Guard, he was deployed to Guantanamo Bay. Hegseth said he served as an assistance officer, helping the men he served with in voter registration and casting their ballots.

Get out the vote! Hegseth said. You're not telling 'em who to vote for, you just tell them to vote. Every warrior deserves an opportunity to cast his or her ballot and be confident that it will be counted.

WATCH:

TO OUR WARRIORS—MAKE SURE TO VOTE!



Visit https://t.co/3eIJe4DKJh to register and request your ballot. pic.twitter.com/H6RisErQWU — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) September 25, 2026

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.