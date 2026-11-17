To many people's dismay, I suspect, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is back beating the climate doom drum.



After a hiatus during which she protested for Palestinians against Israel, indigenous land rights, anti-sanctions solidarity on behalf of Cuba, and the violent youth movement in France, Greta has returned to her first love: haranguing people who know far more than she does about the world and science, concerning the need to end fossil fuel use.



We always considered Greta a joke. Imagine inviting a 16-year-old child to the U.S. Congress and the United Nations to lecture the world about what it needs to do to fight climate change. A kid with no experience in the world, who quit high school to protest, is treated as more knowledgeable, or as knowledgeable about science, economics, and geopolitics, than millions of well-educated people with real-world experience in diplomacy, policy, and environmental science and economics. Who can blame her for believing herself to be the voice of her generation? That’s the bill of goods she and the world were sold.



Greta is a great celebrity protester for the cause du jour, but she is clueless and uniformed. Still, media outlets report that Thunberg is in Turkey at the UN COP31 climate conference, warning the world that “everything and everyone we love is at stake" and that “the planet is being killed [and] no one is coming to our rescue.”

Advertisement

Her solution? End fossil fuel use now, and implement “structural changes,” because current political and economic systems have supposedly “become incompatible with human nature.”



I have no doubt that Thunberg’s feelings are heartfelt, but they are also not true and out of step with the current zeitgeist.



Just days before she declared that everything we love is at stake, American voters went to the polls. Interestingly, climate change was almost entirely absent in the campaign. The winners ran on a platform of energy affordability, not climate change.



Here’s why. National exit polling found the economy was the most important issue for 39 percent of voters, followed by the state of democracy at 33 percent, and immigration at 14 percent. Government corruption and the cost of living were considered crucial or major factors by nearly nine in 10 voters. Climate change was not even mentioned in exit polling.



Recent Gallup polling tells the same story. Among 11 issues tested, climate change ranked last in the percentage of voters calling it “extremely important,” behind the economy, healthcare, Iran, gas prices, immigration, crime, and even construction of artificial intelligence data centers.



Democrats got the message. Axios reported after the election that although Democrats had made climate change a centerpiece of campaigns for years, in 2026 “they barely mentioned it.”

Candidates instead emphasized affordability, electricity bills, fuel prices, and economic concerns. Even prominent climate advocates softened their messaging. Importantly, if Democrats were truly concerned about climate change, they would have called for doubling down on the present policies that have increased energy prices. Yet that’s not what most Democrats campaigned on.



COP31 is supposedly where humanity confronts the existential climate emergency, but that’s not the image arising from COP31. The leaders of the world’s five largest carbon dioxide emitters, China, the United States, India, Russia, and Japan, skipped COP31.

If the people running the world’s largest economies believed civilization were facing the kind of immediate existential peril Thunberg describes, one might expect them to at least show up.



Even the host country’s behavior is hypocritical. Turkey relies heavily on fossil fuels, particularly coal. Turkey’s 2025 electricity generation was about 34 percent coal, and the country has not established a coal phaseout date. Governments can make speeches about climate. Electricity grids still must work.



An even stranger contradiction has arisen at COP31. Demonstrators at COP31 are protesting the “growing interest in nuclear energy.”



That makes little sense if reducing carbon dioxide emissions is truly the overriding objective, because nuclear energy emits no carbon dioxide emissions during energy generation.



The International Energy Agency notes nuclear supplied roughly 9 percent of global electricity in 2023 and estimates that since 1971 it has avoided 72 billion tons of carbon dioxide emissions that otherwise could have resulted from fossil-fuel generation.

Advertisement

Opposing one of the world’s largest sources of reliable low-carbon electricity seems like an odd way to save the planet from climate change.



Thunberg’s warnings have no basis in science now and never have. Hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, heat waves, and droughts haven’t become more frequent or severe as the Earth has modestly warmed. Wildfires and deaths related to temperatures and extreme weather have all fallen dramatically, while crop production has boomed.

That’s not us saying so; it is what the data are saying. If the weather isn’t getting measurably worse, more people are living longer, and the world is better fed. Where’s the evidence of a climate change-driven catastrophe?

Voters are worried about the costs of groceries, gasoline, electricity bills, housing, and healthcare. Leaders are worried about staying in power, so they are focusing on energy affordability. Developing countries need reliable electricity. Even politicians who favor renewable energy increasingly sell it on affordability rather than planetary salvation.



The problem is not that the world has failed to hear Greta Thunberg’s message. People have heard it for years, like an annoying fly. But all these years later, people have seen the predictions of doom not come true, and they no longer consider climate change a problem.

Advertisement

Most importantly, most people do not believe the world needs to be saved by Greta. That’s the real story coming out of COP31 in Turkey.



H. Sterling Burnett, Ph.D., ([email protected]) is director of, and Anthony Watts ([email protected]) is a senior fellow for Environment and Climate with the Arthur B. Robinson Center on Climate and Environmental Policy at The Heartland Institute, a nonpartisan, non-profit research organization based in Illinois.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining RedState VIP. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.