How Dare She?! Greta Thunberg Laughs Off the Climate Crusade She Once Demanded We Take Seriously

Hypocrisy, thy name is Greta Thunberg.

Honestly, does this person have no sense of shame whatsoever? The Doom Pixie, Greta Thunberg, first appeared on the international news because of her self-professed climate activism. Her 15 minutes of fame was extended to 20 minutes after her "How dare you!" moment at the UN Climate Action Summit speech in 2019. She led protests, she harangued political leaders, she made a nuisance of herself, along with the climate scold group she founded, Fridays for Future.

Advertisement

The Doom Pixie has taken on another cause, now, namely, her advocacy of a nation that never existed: Palestine. And just to show how unserious this annoying little twerp is, when she was recently informed that Fridays for Future was still in operation, her reaction was an honest-to-gosh belly laugh.

Yes, really.

Activist Greta Thunberg broke out into hysterical laughter when she learned that the climate change group she founded was still protesting. Thunberg looked shocked when she was informed that she was filming a documentary the same day Fridays for Future, which she had formed in 2018 when she was just 15, was holding a protest in Berlin. “Is it?” she asked, looking surprised before breaking into loud laughter. “Really? They still do that?”

Thunberg’s bizarre reaction came as part of her appearance in “On Tanks into the Climate Crisis How Activism is Criminalised” documentary.

I mean, look at her; these photos are revealing. She really, really found this notion amusing, that a group she started as a teenager was still out there fighting the good stupid fight.

World-class hypocrite: Greta Thunberg, the Doom Pixie. https://t.co/5f0314Kj79 — Ward Clark (@TheGreatLander) November 12, 2026

Although she seems to retain enough self-awareness to realize when she's making herself look ridiculous. She did show the self-awareness to yell for a halt to the filming, although she wasn't the director.

She and her friend continue cracking up, as Thunberg, now 23, yells, “Cut!” Thunberg recently made news for traveling on a so-called freedom flotilla to deliver aid to Gaza. Thunberg’s hysterical laughter drew criticism online, with many claiming it was directed at the young protesters who are continuing the demonstrations she began.

That would be, of course, the Gaza flotilla that carried no supplies, just the Doom Pixie, her minions, and cameras. There was never any intent to deliver any "aid" to Gaza, and when that fizzles, well, she still has the old climate change well to run back to. That is, if she hasn't alienated her former supporters too much by, you know, laughing at them. Plenty of people tend to get a little peevish over being laughed at, and Greta's former useful idiots are very likely no exception.

Unlike most of the climate scolds, Greta's thing doesn't seem to be power. No, her thing is all fame. She gets to hang out with famous people, she gets a lot of attention, she's known internationally, all for making a fool of herself and her followers; and that's all there really is to the Doom Pixie. No, she wasn't serious about the climate scoldery. She's not serious about Gaza, either. Her thing isn't causes; it's self-promotion, and she's all about trying to extend her 15 minutes of fame out to a full hour. That's all. And we should take her no more seriously than she takes her own supposed causes.

Advertisement

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.