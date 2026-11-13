The Essex Files: Record Deportations Show Enforcement Works, but More Is Needed

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reported this week that it arrested and deported more people in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30 than at any point in the agency’s 23-year history. The numbers are clear. ICE carried out 483,200 deportations, up 9 percent from the prior year’s previous high of 442,640 and up 78 percent from the 271,480 recorded in 2024.

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ICE also recorded more than 491,000 immigration arrests, including 474,850 administrative arrests, roughly double the previous year's administrative total. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin credited the results to renewed focus on the law.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the brave men and women of ICE, who just broke more historic records,” said DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin. “Fiscal Year 2026 saw the highest number of ICE deportations and arrests for any year in ICE’s history. September 2026 was the best September in ICE’s history in terms of arrests. The total number of ICE arrests in Fiscal Year 2026 was more than all three full fiscal years under Biden combined, as the patriots of ICE work around the clock to make America safe again. Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, ICE has been unleashed to target and remove illegal aliens so that we can save American lives.”

These figures represent real progress after years of lax enforcement. Yet they also underscore how much work remains. Millions of people still live in the country without legal status. The law draws a basic line: those who enter or remain without permission are subject to removal.

That standard applies to everyone. Skin tone, national origin, or personal story does not create an exemption. Equal application of the rules is the only fair approach. Selective enforcement based on identity would undermine the principle that the law is the same for all.

ICE SHATTERS ARREST AND DEPORTATION RECORDS IN FY 2026 ICE recorded more than 491,000 immigration arrests and 483,000 deportations in FY 2026 — the highest totals in agency history, with more than EIGHT times as many deportations and SIX times as many arrests as in Biden’s first fiscal year, and more than TWICE as many deportations as in Obama’s final full fiscal year. Under President Trump’s leadership, ICE has been unleashed to remove illegal aliens and deliver on the mandate of the American people. The patriots of ICE are delivering historic results, and the work to MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN will not slow down! — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) November 12, 2026

People who want to build a life in the United States have a clear path. Follow the rules. Apply through legal channels. Wait your turn. The country has long welcomed those who do so.

Ignoring the process while others comply creates an uneven system that rewards rule-breaking and penalizes those who respect the process. Legal immigration exists for a reason. It allows the nation to manage who comes, under what conditions, and in what numbers.

@ICEgov NOT ENOUGH — The Cyberelf™ ☢☣ ✨ ღ ツ (@TheRealCyberelf) November 12, 2026

Critics often claim that removing people without status would leave critical jobs unfilled. The familiar line about who will clean the toilets or take on hard labor is one example. That argument falls short. Plenty of American citizens and legal residents already perform those jobs or stand ready to do so when wages and conditions reflect market realities.

Employers have adjusted before when labor markets tightened. They can do so again. Treating illegal presence as a permanent labor force locks in lower wages for some workers and creates incentives to overlook the law. A system that prioritizes legal workers first is both practical and just.

The economic effects of large-scale illegal immigration extend beyond the workplace. Housing demand rises when population grows faster than supply. In many cities and suburbs, that pressure has contributed to higher rents and home prices. Removing people without legal status would ease some of that demand. Energy markets face similar dynamics.

NEW: Per DHS press release, ICE carried out 483,200 deportations in Fiscal Year 2026, an average of 1,300+ per day and the highest single year in agency history, beating Fiscal Year 2025’s prior record of 442,640 deportations. DHS says they deported more people in FY2026 than in nearly 3 full years of the Biden administration combined. TRUMP FY 2026: 483,200 FY 2025: 442,640 BIDEN FY 2024: 271,480 FY 2023: 142,580 FY 2022: 72,190 FY 2021: 59,000 Graphic via DHS press release. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 12, 2026

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Greater population puts upward pressure on consumption of gasoline and other fuels. Reducing the unauthorized population would ease strain on infrastructure and resources that American taxpayers already fund. These are not abstract theories. They follow basic supply and demand.

Enforcement must remain focused and consistent. Prioritizing public safety threats makes sense, yet the broader category of illegal presence itself violates the law. Expanding removals across the board, without regard to race or ethnicity, strengthens the credibility of the system.

It also sends a clear signal to those considering illegal entry that the consequences are real. Voluntary departures increase when the alternative is removal. That outcome benefits everyone who respects the process.

The recent records show what determined policy can achieve. ICE has demonstrated capacity when leadership prioritizes the mission. Sustaining and expanding that effort will require continued resources, cooperation from local jurisdictions, and resistance to efforts that seek to obstruct lawful operations.

The goal is straightforward. Uphold the law. Protect the integrity of legal immigration. Reduce the burdens that unchecked illegal presence places on housing, wages, and public services.

America can remain a nation of immigrants while insisting that entry and residence occur according to the rules. The alternative is a system in which the law becomes optional. The latest numbers prove enforcement works. The next step is to apply it more fully, evenly, and without apology.

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