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The Essex Files: Bruce Springsteen and the Nostalgia of Socialist Slogans

Brad Essex Follow @bradessex
Oct 05, 2026 12:10 PM
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The Essex Files: Bruce Springsteen and the Nostalgia of Socialist Slogans
Townhall Media

Bruce Springsteen has spent decades filling stadiums with anthems about working people, broken dreams, and American grit. Now he has lent that voice to the Power to the People Festival, a gathering held this past weekend, framed as resistance to the current administration. 

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The event drew the usual lineup of celebrity activists who treat political disagreement as moral crisis. What stands out is not the protest itself but the selective outrage that accompanied it.

Springsteen and his peers have every right to perform and speak their minds. Free speech protects even the most predictable celebrity lectures. The problem lies in the company they keep and the causes they elevate while ignoring harder truths. 

Many of the same circles that cheer these stages have tolerated or soft-pedaled movements whose rhetoric and allies include open hostility toward Jews and open admiration for socialist and communist systems that failed everywhere they were tried. Those ideologies did not liberate the working class. They produced shortages, repression, and mass graves. The rich entertainers denouncing capitalism from private jets rarely pause to notice the contradiction.

The working people Springsteen once sang about do not need another lecture from multimillionaires. Most of them want secure borders, safe streets, affordable energy, and schools that teach reading instead of ideology. They are not asking celebrities to solve the nation’s problems. 

They are asking them to stick to the music. When the same voices that claim to speak for the powerless consistently excuse or overlook antisemitism on the left and the romanticization of failed economic systems, the performance starts to look less like solidarity and more like fashion.

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History offers clear lessons. Socialist experiments concentrated power, crushed dissent, and left ordinary citizens poorer. Communist regimes turned neighbors into informants and emptied the shelves. Jewish communities have faced repeated waves of violence from movements that claimed progressive credentials while trafficking in old hatreds. Ignoring those records does not make them disappear. It only signals that some injustices matter more than others depending on the political team involved.

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Americans are not asking for silence on every issue. They are pointing out the double standard. A movement that lectures America about justice while shrugging at chants and alliances that target Jews loses moral authority. A festival that rails against wealth while featuring the wealthy loses credibility. The audience that once connected with Springsteen’s earlier work can tell the difference between a song about hard times and a political rally dressed up as art.

The country remains free enough for Springsteen to take the stage and say what he believes. That same freedom allows the rest of us to notice what is missing from the set list. The demand is simple: Shut the hell up and sing the songs that made you famous. Leave the selective moralizing to those who have not spent careers accumulating the very privileges they now condemn. Working Americans already know the difference between entertainment and instruction. They would prefer more of the first and far less of the second.

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The Power to the People Festival drew its crowd and generated its headlines. It will not change the underlying reality. Prosperity, security and ordered liberty still depend on ideas that have worked, not on slogans recycled from systems that did not. Celebrity protest has become a predictable genre. The audience that pays for the tickets is entitled to expect better judgment from the performers.

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News Topics ANTISEMITISM | CONSERVATISM | COMMUNISM
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