This South Carolina Gamecocks Veterans Day Tribute Is Exactly What America Needed Right Now

Some conservatives and patriots are down about today’s environment after the midterm election blue wave and the rise of the socialist America-haters.

It’s exactly at those moments when things aren't going your way that you need a reminder of why you were fighting in the first place, why it’s so important, and why you must win.

Advertisement

The United States is still the greatest country in the world, we are still full of freedom fighters and heroes, and one ugly day at the ballot box isn’t going to bring us down.

The South Carolina Gamecocks reminded us of that on Wednesday — Veterans Day — by giving new life to a powerful moment that occurred at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia years ago. Sure, the video they reposted to X is from 2012, but that doesn’t make it any less moving. It is still a great message for our modern times, and highlights the heroes of our military, the sacrifices their families make, and the fight for freedom and justice that was the engine that drove the Founding Fathers.

Without giving it all away, I’ll just say that you should be prepared for sudden dust in the air, and you need to stay to the end.

Moments like this are priceless.



Thank you to all who have served and the families who stand beside them. We honor your service and sacrifice 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/OJZOlayi8n — South Carolina Gamecocks (@GamecocksOnline) November 11, 2026

Don’t you kinda wish you could get AOC and Abdul-Sayed to watch that on a loop for 12 hours straight?

Former LA mayoral candidate and fighter for the American way Spencer Pratt had a one-sentence (appropriate) reaction:

God I love this country. pic.twitter.com/y4xdkNuBF2 — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) November 14, 2026

Here’s the backstory: Army Sgt. 1st Class Scott Faile was returning from a yearlong deployment in South Korea (following tours in Afghanistan and Kuwait), and secretly arranged for his family to be the “Military Family of the Game.” His wife Tammy and two of their kids were brought onto the field in front of 85,000+ fans during halftime — but they had no idea what was in store for them.

Faile made the video while still in South Korea, ending it with, "I really would like to be there to watch the Gamecocks beat up on Georgia, adding “just keep in mind my tour is over soon."

And then, there he was on the field. “I think the entire stadium was in tears,” he said afterward. “Over 85,000 people were in tears." He also got his other wish: The Gamecocks defeated the Georgia Bulldogs 35-7.

I’m sure it’s a moment the Failes will never forget.

There are a ton of similar videos on the interwebs with such surprises, but unfortunately, some of them are staged. However, the Failes reunion is well documented, as was this next awesome display of a father and son’s deep bond, which occurred after United Airlines Captain Mario Lopes heard that his son, First Lt. Mario Lopes, was coming home in 2016 on a military charter flight after a 9-month deployment in Kuwait.

Advertisement

The senior Lopes arranged to be at the controls of the airplane, and although the moment he surprised his son was not filmed, the long hug afterward was:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Veterans Day has come and gone in 2026, but our respect, admiration, and gratitude to our brave soldiers live on for the entire year.

'Merica. It’s worth fighting for.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining RedState VIP. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.