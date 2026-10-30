DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Bari Weiss Reportedly Runs Into the Resistance at CBS Over Explosive Alaska 'Decoy Dan' Scandal

Bob Hoge Follow @Bob_Hoge_CA
Oct 30, 2026 8:20 AM
Advertisement
Bari Weiss Reportedly Runs Into the Resistance at CBS Over Explosive Alaska 'Decoy Dan' Scandal
Alaska Senate candidate Mary Peltola. (Credit: Mary Peltola)

A new report Thursday alleges that CBS News insiders tried to downplay the significance of the Mary Peltola “Decoy Dan” scandal, in which the New York Times accused her Alaska Senate campaign of trying to deceive the electorate by recruiting a man with the same name as her GOP rival, incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan, to get his name on the ballot.

Advertisement

If true, it is grossly unethical, and the investigations underway by the Department of Justice and the State of Alaska may determine that it is, in fact, criminal.

But over at CBS News, some of their journalists reportedly think it’s no big deal:

CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss faced "significant resistance" from staff at Thursday's 9 a.m. meeting about the growing Alaska ballot controversy, network insiders told Fox News Digital.

"This is a scandal," Weiss declared to staff.

According to multiple sources on the call, several CBS News staffers pushed back at Weiss' enthusiasm over the bombshell New York Times report alleging Democrats schemed to find a Dan Sullivan to run against incumbent Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan, in hopes of aiding Democratic opponent Mary Peltola.

Not surprisingly, serial Democrat apologist and “Face the Nation" host Margaret Brennan’s name comes up prominently:

Yeah, except the Sununu brothers weren’t trying to confuse anyone — they’re from a prominent New Hampshire political family, and that’s their last name. The Dan J. Sullivan in the Alaska case has been non-political his entire life and lives in a small fishing village.

Recommended
The Ilhan Omar Marriage Scandal Just Took an Even More Bizarre Turn Rusty Weiss You Might Not Believe What Mary Peltola Just Had the Nerve to Tweet Nick Arama
Advertisement

Pretty lame comparison, Brennan.

The idea that it is comparable to brothers running for different offices is perfectly bizarre.

But Brennan wasn’t the only one — other CBSers allegedly argued that the effort to deceive voters was just everyday tactics:

Many on the call shrugged it off as routine politics and said Republicans have also engaged in similar scheming.

CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe also insisted that such tactics are nothing new. Earlier that morning, during his appearance on "CBS Mornings," O'Keefe stressed to viewers that what happened in Alaska "could be a dirty trick, but it's not illegal," adding that "this has happened before, kind of." He pointed to the 2016 Alaska Senate race when former Anchorage mayor Dan Sullivan — no relation to the U.S. Senator of the same name — briefly ran against incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski in the GOP primary, hoping "name recognition" of the other sitting senator would help his own candidacy.

Wonder what O’Keefe would have to say about this?

Advertisement

Bari Weiss founded the Free Press in 2021 after she realized during her stints at the Wall Street Journal and The New York Times that the mainstream media was hopelessly biased in favor of the Democrats. In October of 2025, she was hired to be the boss of CBS News, and since then she’s done a yeoman’s job of trying to restore some sanity to The Tiffany Network.

It’s hard to teach old dogs new tricks, however, and the leftists over at “60 Minutes” and “Face the Nation” have continuously had their knickers in a twist over being held to actual journalistic standards.

Stay strong, Bari, and remember: You can’t hate the media enough.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ALASKA | CBS NEWS | CORRUPTION | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MARY PELTOLA | LIBERAL MEDIA
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

The Ilhan Omar Marriage Scandal Just Took an Even More Bizarre Turn

The Ilhan Omar Marriage Scandal Just Took an Even More Bizarre Turn

Rusty Weiss
You Might Not Believe What Mary Peltola Just Had the Nerve to Tweet

You Might Not Believe What Mary Peltola Just Had the Nerve to Tweet

Nick Arama
Fired General Admits to Leaks; DOJ Announces Investigation

Fired General Admits to Leaks; DOJ Announces Investigation

streiff

Trending on RedState Videos