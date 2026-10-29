Spanberger's Diversity Celebration May Be the Most Tone-Deaf Photo Op of the Year

We’ve reported on Virginia's Democrat governor Abigail Spanberger extensively because she ran as somewhat of a moderate but is governing like AOC on steroids.

She’s aggressively pushed for DEI, refused to cooperate with the federal government even as her residents get murdered, and has morphed into a foe of the Second Amendment. She also said on the campaign trail that she wasn’t interested in gerrymandering, but then once in office she quickly abandoned that stance and went all-in on redistricting.

Advertisement

Other than that, she’s been great.

Her latest gaffe came Thursday as she posted a self-congratulatory tweet that extolled her immense virtue by claiming that her cabinet was the most diverse in Virginia history. There are just a couple of things wrong with her message; I’m guessing you’ll spot them:

I’m proud to have the most talented, hardest-working cabinet in Virginia’s history. They are also the most diverse cabinet Virginia has ever seen.



Every single one of our cabinet secretaries were selected because they’re the best of the best in their respective fields. They also… pic.twitter.com/gM0gRVWk0P — Governor Abigail Spanberger (@GovernorVA) October 29, 2026

I’m proud to have the most talented, hardest-working cabinet in Virginia’s history. They are also the most diverse cabinet Virginia has ever seen. Every single one of our cabinet secretaries were selected because they’re the best of the best in their respective fields. They also bring invaluable perspectives from across the Commonwealth — from Danville, Hampton Roads, Richmond, NOVA, and more. I’m grateful to get to work with these incredibly dedicated, hard-working, and talented cabinet officials to serve the Commonwealth of Virginia.

That?! That is the most diverse cabinet in Virginia history? You’ve got to be kidding me. Unless, of course, you think that six out of eight people appearing to be black showcases diversity. Maybe you didn’t understand the definition of the word, Abigail?

Let’s consult Merriam-Webster, shall we?

1 a: the quality or condition of having or being composed of differing elements (such as forms, types, or ideas) : variety sense 1 1b: a group or collection of differing elements : variety sense 2 2: the state or practice of including people of different races (see race entry 1 sense 1a), cultures, etc. in a group or organization

Those seem decent enough definitions, but in the modern-day obsession with diversity, equity, and inclusion, the word also encompasses a variety of genders and sexual orientations. I see no transgender people in this photo — at least that I can tell.

But who is most certainly missing? White men. Asians. Hispanics. Pacific Islanders. Native Americans. You could play this game for ages.

You can make up your cabinet any way you want, Governor, but then don’t try to gaslight us into thinking we’re seeing something we’re not. Frankly, we’re just not seeing a whole lot of diversity in this photo.

The internet was not kind (nor should it have been). How about this from a guy you might have heard of, Elon Musk:

You are utterly racist and sexist regarding White men. Shame on you! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 29, 2026

The popular X account Peachy Keenan wrote: “Doesn’t look too diverse to me.” Author Gigi Levangie added, “Diversity where?”

Note Virginia’s estimated demographics as reported by the U.S. Census:

White (Non-Hispanic) — 56–58 percent

Black or African American — 18–19 percent

Hispanic or Latino (any race) — 11–12 percent

Asian — Seven percent

Advertisement

Make of that what you will.

It would all just be silly if there weren’t more sinister implications behind Spanberger’s delusional obsession with diversity. She’s not just taking photos and reporting on them inaccurately; she backs policies that purposefully discriminate against some and give advantages to others based on their genders and ethnicities.

There's more than just virtue-signaling going on in the Old Dominion State.

"The most diverse cabinet in history…"



88% Black. Virginia is 20% black.

0% White men. Virginia is 30% White men.



Friendly reminder when these people say "diversity", they just mean anti-White. https://t.co/PfqFOx8agD — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) October 29, 2026

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining RedState VIP. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.