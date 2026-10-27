Sham Marriage, Fatal Shooting: The Chilling Case of a Biden-Era Illegal Alien

Whenever you see the “60 Minutes” sob stories over illegal aliens being deported, remember that the media and the Democrats are protecting folks like this guy with their anti-ICE, pro illegal immigration rhetoric.

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There may be some perfectly nice moms and dads among those deported, but they were here illegally and in many cases hadn’t bothered to try to get legal status for years.

And then there are the ones who are not so nice, but the Left wants to protect them too:

NEW: Multiple DHS sources confirm to @FoxNews that the suspect charged w/ murdering a Walmart manager in Philadelphia, PA on Wednesday is a Haitian illegal alien who flew into the U.S. via former President Biden's CHNV mass parole migrant flights program in 2023. Per sources,… pic.twitter.com/Pg5Rk9zHOg — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 27, 2026

NEW: Multiple DHS sources confirm to @FoxNews that the suspect charged w/ murdering a Walmart manager in Philadelphia, PA on Wednesday is a Haitian illegal alien who flew into the U.S. via former President Biden's CHNV mass parole migrant flights program in 2023. Per sources, 23-year-old Destino Jean-Louis flew into the US on 11/24/2023 via Fort Lauderdale International Airport, and his legal status was revoked on 6/12/2025 after President Trump terminated the program.

As Fox News’ Bill Melugin reports, Jean-Louis allegedly attempted to obtain legal status via a bogus marriage, but grew angry when the arrangement fell apart and took it out on his ex-”wife,” 45-year-old Latosha Ann Cooper, a Walmart manager and former co-worker.

According to investigators, Jean-Louis had previously been married to the victim he killed as part of an immigration-related sham marriage arrangement that was designed to help get him get a green card in the US. But after DHS denied the application in July, the victim, Latosha Cooper, withdrew the petition and cut off contact with him, and Jean-Louis became angry. He is accused of shooting Cooper in the head outside of the Walmart on Wednesday after finding out about her work schedule. He previously worked at the Walmart with her. The DA in Montgomery County, PA has now charged him with murder.

The man arrested for allegedly shooting and k*lling a woman outside a Walmart in PA, is Destino Jean-Louis an ILLEGAL ALIEN from Haiti.



He came into the US under Biden and did not leave after his TPS was revoked by Trump.



Democrats are rioting in the streets to protect him pic.twitter.com/FZEpDPwaPZ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 27, 2026

The victim, Cooper, was a mother and a grandmother who had worked Walmart in the Northern Philadelphia neighborhood of Cheltenham for more than 20 years.

Authorities say the Jean-Louis and Cooper married in 2025. Immigration officials interviewed the couple but determined that it was a sham and just a ploy for Jean-Louis to claim citizenship, and so Cooper withdrew her petition to sponsor him in July 2026 and cut off contact with him.

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This evidently set him off, because he is accused of wearing a mask as he ran toward the store entrance as she exited. He then shot her multiple times, killing her.

Next time you see leftists rioting in the streets or screaming at ICE agents, calling them fascist and Nazis, remember this guy. He is yet another example of why Joe Biden’s “let-them-all-in” immigration policies were — and continue to be — so damaging to the country.

Let’s hope a majority of Americans remember on November 3rd.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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