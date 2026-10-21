Apparent Incendiary Device Used in Attack on Homeland Security/ICE Building in Atlanta

It seems that scarcely a day goes by now that we don't see some act of political violence, or at least an attempted act. Case in point: What could have been a major disaster was averted early Tuesday morning, as the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office in Atlanta, Georgia, was the object of what appears to have been a Molotov cocktail-style incendiary device. The device didn't do any damage to the building, and nobody inside or outside the building was harmed.

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The FBI is offering a substantial reward for information about the suspect in the attack, who was seen leaving the scene of the attempt.

🚨 REWARD: UP TO $20,000 The FBI is seeking information about an unidentified male suspected of involvement in an attempted arson at the DHS/ICE building at 180 Ted Turner Drive in downtown Atlanta on October 20, 2026, at approximately 8:14 p.m. The suspect fled southbound on Ted Turner Drive. 📞 Atlanta Crime Stoppers: 404-577-TIPS 📞 FBI: 1-800-CALL-FBI 💻 Submit a tip: https://t.co/NPMgyYwHWM Help us identify this suspect. Any information could make a difference. https://t.co/wyNldTtoDt — FBI Atlanta (@FBIAtlanta) October 21, 2026

The post reads in full:

REWARD: UP TO $20,000 The FBI is seeking information about an unidentified male suspected of involvement in an attempted arson at the DHS/ICE building at 180 Ted Turner Drive in downtown Atlanta on October 20, 2026, at approximately 8:14 p.m. The suspect fled southbound on Ted Turner Drive. Atlanta Crime Stoppers: 404-577-TIPS FBI: 1-800-CALL-FBI Submit a tip: https://tips.fbi.gov Help us identify this suspect. Any information could make a difference.

There are more photographs of the suspect here. There are, as yet, few details. One local news outlet reports that the suspect's whereabouts and identity are not known.

Investigators have not released details about the specific evidence collected from the scene or identified any suspects. No person or group has claimed responsibility for the incident, and police have made no arrests. The FBI confirmed Wednesday afternoon that the case remains under active investigation as agents seek a motive. Authorities do not know the suspect's current whereabouts after he ran southbound on Ted Turner Drive.

Note that line: "...as agents seek a motive." Well, let's be fair; they don't know what they don't know, and there are all manner of nuts running around loose. But while we do not yet know who this person is or what has placed a bug in his ear to apparently try to firebomb an federal building, he is likely to be a member of the Trump Derangement Syndrome-riddled, increasingly violent activist Left; at least, if you're the betting sort, that's the way to bet. And it's likewise a safe bet that other unhinged leftists will immediately laud the attempt as being driven by humanitarian concerns, noting that the attempt was made at night; this, even though concealment was more likely the reason for that, other than a desire to safeguard anyone who works in the Atlanta DHS/ICE Building.

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Fortunately, this suspect appears to be no more competent at fabricating an incendiary device than he is at evading surveillance cameras. That will, we can hope, lead to his identification and arrest.

There will doubtless be more news about this incident in time, including, hopefully, a captured suspect. Stay tuned.

Editor's Note: This article was edited for clarity post-publication.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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