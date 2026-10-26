CA Senator Previews the Schiff Show We'll See If Democrats Win Midterms

Adam Schiff has yet to produce the evidence of the Russia collusion he promised many times starting in 2017.

The California Democrat senator made numerous statements over the years along the lines of there is “direct evidence” of collusion, but the final 2019 report by Special Counsel Robert Mueller admitted that their investigation “did not establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”

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The then-Rep. was censured by the House of Representatives in 2023 and booted from the Intelligence Committee for “misleading” the public.

But he’s from California, where failure often leads to higher office (see: Newsom, Gavin), and Schiff was elected senator in 2024. He haunts that chamber to this day.

On Sunday, he almost had to sit on his hands to prevent himself from rubbing them together with glee when talking on NBC’s "Meet the Press" about the prospect of the Democrats controlling Congress again and the investigation-palooza that would follow.

Question: Who looks more excited about the notion of more impeachments, Schiff or host Kristen Welker?

Schiff leaves the door OPEN to a third Trump impeachment



“If that corruption leads in the direction of impeachment, it will lead wherever it leads”



“you don't prejudge the outcome before you even do the oversight.”



Same playbook as Russia, Russia, Russia. pic.twitter.com/gDJ6jnFV4C — Mr Producer (@RichSementa) October 25, 2026

A hopeful-looking Welker asked him if impeachments were on the table. Although Schiff tried to downplay the possibility, claiming he was focused on higher-minded things, you could see his eyes light up:

WELKER: Let me ask you about a big debate right now inside the Democratic party. If Democrats do win back control of Congress. It's about impeachment. You, of course, led the first impeachment of President Trump back in 2019. As we sit here today, Senator, do you believe that President Trump has committed impeachable offenses?

He responded with an all-time laugher:

SCHIFF: I feel the same way I did early in the Russia investigation which is: You don’t prejudge the outcome before you even do the oversight.

The ease with which he misrepresents reality is jaw-dropping. In the real world, he all but called Trump guilty of treason before any verifiable facts had come in (and they never did).

Then he went into the usual Democrat babble about affordability — a topic that seems comical for them because they keep jacking up taxes in every state they govern, and the interest rate shot up to 9.1 percent under the last Dem administration — before he revealed his real cards (emphasis mine):

SCHIFF: [Democrats] should focus on [whether] the [alleged Trump] corruption is driving costs up. If that corruption leads in the direction of impeachment, it will lead wherever it leads. But we should put our overriding emphasis not on impeachment, but on bringing the cost down for the American people on our affirmative agenda, on our oversight agenda, yes, our investigative agenda. But it should be with an eye to improving the quality of life for the American people.

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He said a whole lot of other words, most of which didn’t add up to anything, but impeachments and investigations are where his true heart lies. How do we know?

Because we’ve seen that movie before.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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