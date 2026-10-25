Mary Peltola Injured in Car Accident, Forced to Cancel Campaign Events

Running a political campaign is no easy feat. For Democrat Mary Peltola, the former congresswoman from Alaska who is running against Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan for a Senate seat, things just got more difficult after she was injured in a three-vehicle accident Saturday as she was headed to the Alaska Federation of Natives’ annual banquet.

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The Anchorage Police Department reported the Democrat Senate nominee's vehicle was rear-ended and then hit a third vehicle.

Luckily, no one was seriously injured, but Peltola will have to cancel several campaign events even though we’re only nine days away from the crucial midterm election.

Alaska News Now: Mary Peltola and her family were injured after her vehicle was struck by another vehicle on Saturday night Campaign statement: “Mary and her family sustained minor injuries but are in good spirits” “Unfortunately, per the advice of medical professionals, Mary’s upcoming events in Fairbanks and Bethel will be rescheduled for later in the week as she takes time to recover.”

Peltola’s campaign issued a statement saying that at least two events will have to be rescheduled.

Peltola Campaign Statement on Upcoming Campaign Stops in Fairbanks and Bethel for the Alaska Always Tour: pic.twitter.com/ZhIzk3Oipk — Mary Peltola (@MaryPeltola) October 25, 2026

As of now, only those events will be affected:

Mary is disappointed that the accident is delaying the start of her Alaska Always Tour, and she is eager to get back on the campaign trail to speak directly with Alaskans about her plan to take on the rigged system and lower costs for working families. Events scheduled in Fairbanks and Bethel for Sunday, October 25th and Monday, October 26th will be promptly rescheduled in the coming days. Events scheduled in Homer, Kenai, Seward, Juneau, Anchorage, and Palmer will continue as scheduled. The campaign will release an updated schedule.

Peltola, who needed cue cards to get through a debate earlier this month, is locked into a tight race against the two-term incumbent, Sullivan. She won a House seat in 2022 but narrowly lost her reelection bid in 2024. As RedState’s resident Alaskan, Ward Clark, has been reporting, the Democrats have been playing ethically dubious name games, and another guy named Dan Sullivan is on the ballot despite showing little political interest most of his life.

As Clark reported, the Elections Board tried to nip the apparent skullduggery in the bud:

Last summer, the Alaska Division of Elections tried to strike the challenger Dan Sullivan off the ballot, claiming he was a sham candidate. He may very well be, but the Alaska Supreme Court (rightly) decided that it's not up to the Alaska Division of Elections to judge a candidate's sincerity, only his legal eligibility. The challenger Sullivan is eligible and submitted the proper paperwork by the proper date, so he's on the ballot.

That’s not the end of the story, though, as now the Trump administration is suing the state over “voter confusion”:

NEW: The Trump administration sued Alaska to prevent certification of its U.S. Senate election if incumbent Republican Dan Sullivan loses and votes for another candidate named Daniel Sullivan could have changed the outcome, alleging voter confusion under federal law. pic.twitter.com/Y8zV0Pt5qH — SCOTUS Wire (@scotus_wire) October 23, 2026

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It seems like there’s never a dull moment in Alaska.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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