The Essex Files: Alaska’s Name Game Puts Senate Control at Risk

Alaska’s U.S. Senate race has become a case study in how ballot design and candidate filings can tilt an election before a single vote is counted. Incumbent Republican Sen. Dan S. Sullivan faces Democrat Mary Peltola in a contest that could decide which party controls the Senate.

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Also on the ballot is Daniel J. Sullivan, a retired teacher from Petersburg who registered as a Republican shortly before filing. The two names sit side by side, one labeled as the registered Republican incumbent and the other without a party designation. That arrangement creates an obvious opportunity for voter confusion, and the effect falls almost entirely on the Republican side of the ledger.

President Donald Trump directed the Justice Department to file suit this week seeking to block certification of the results if Sen. Sullivan loses by a margin smaller than the votes cast for the other Sullivan.

Claims that DOJ is trying to stop Alaska’s election are FALSE. Alaska’s Division of Elections determined that Dan J. Sullivan’s candidacy was intended to mislead voters and meddle in the election for his favor. Therefore, we are seeking to protect election integrity, consistent with the National Voter Registration Act (enacted by Congress) and ensure the will of Alaska voters is respected. — DOJ Rapid Response (@DOJRR47) October 23, 2026

The department argues that any such outcome would raise serious questions about whether the certified result reflects the actual intent of Alaska voters. The lawsuit does not ask a court to declare a winner in advance. It asks only that the state pause and examine the impact of the name overlap before locking in a result that could determine national power. That is a measured request given the stakes.

The presence of the second Sullivan is not a minor administrative detail. Alaska uses ranked-choice voting, which already requires voters to navigate multiple rankings. Adding a near-identical name multiplies the chance that some ballots intended for the senator will land elsewhere. Republicans have long contended that the challenger’s late party switch, campaign materials that echo the incumbent’s branding, and limited visibility as a serious contender point to an effort that benefits Peltola more than anyone else.

The left is screaming that Trump wants to overturn Alaska's election. Here's what they're leaving out. There are two Dan Sullivans on the same Senate ballot. One is the actual Republican senator. The other is a retired teacher who pulled 2.5% in the primary. Throw ranked-choice voting on top of that, and voters can pick the wrong guy without ever knowing it. The DOJ is suing so Alaska can't certify a result decided by name confusion. I call that making sure Alaskans get the senator they actually voted for. Clear ballots. No name games. Kill ranked-choice voting. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 23, 2026

Courts in Alaska declined to remove him earlier this year, ruling that state law does not contain a “good faith” test that would allow officials to keep him off the ballot. Those rulings stand. Yet the practical consequence remains: A tight race now carries an extra layer of ambiguity that works against the Republican nominee.

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This pattern is not new in Alaska. In 2010, Joe Miller defeated then-Sen. Lisa Murkowski in the Republican primary. Murkowski refused to accept the voters’ decision in that contest and mounted a write-in campaign in the general election. She won, denying the Republican nominee the seat. The episode showed that Alaska’s political culture has room for maneuvers that undercut the party’s chosen candidate after the primary is over. The current situation follows a similar logic.

A candidate with an almost identical name appears on the general election ballot after the primary process has already selected the Republican standard bearer. The practical result is the same: The Republican vote is fragmented while the Democrat candidate faces no comparable obstacle.

🚨 BREAKING OVERNIGHT: President Trump is SUING Alaska over the fake Dan Sullivan on the Senate ballot, a candidate planted there by Dems to siphon votes from Sen. Dan Sullivan (R) and hand the seat to Mary Peltola (D) The suit would BLOCK certification of any result where the second Sullivan's votes could have flipped the race, until an investigation determines whether those voters actually meant to pick the senator GOOD!! He should not even BE on the ballot. DOJ says the candidacy's "sole purpose" is to help Peltola. Republicans point to a Democrat consultant, Amber Lee, who has worked on his campaign Even Alaska's own elections office tried to kick him off the ballot in June. The state courts put him back on one day before the ballots were printed. This is obvious fraudulent election interference! — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 23, 2026

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Election integrity does not require perfect systems, but it does require systems that do not invite predictable error. When two candidates share the same first and last name on a single ballot, the risk of misdirected votes is real. In a race this close, even a modest number of those votes can decide the outcome. The Justice Department’s lawsuit recognizes that reality and seeks a process that examines it before certification. Critics will call the move an overreach. They will argue that every candidate has a right to appear and that courts have already spoken. Those points are fair as far as they go. They do not erase the fact that the ballot as currently structured places an unnecessary burden on voters who simply want to support the incumbent senator.

Alaska has long prized independence in its politics. That tradition should include ballots that let voters express clear preferences without navigating name traps. The current arrangement does the opposite. It invites confusion at the precise moment when control of the Senate hangs in the balance.

The lawsuit does not rewrite the rules after the fact. It asks that the rules already on the books — the duty to protect the integrity of federal elections — be applied when the evidence of possible distortion is sitting right there on the ballot itself. Voters in Alaska, and the country watching the result, deserve a process that leaves as little room for doubt as possible.

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