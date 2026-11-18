You must be living under a rock if you don't know what will happen in both the House and the Senate once the Democrats take over in January. Endless forms of nonsense, including impeachments and investigations, will occupy the Democrats' time. But apparently, until then, Washington, D.C., is a work-optional environment for them, and two Republican Senators are making sure the American people are aware of their laziness.

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. @SenatorCantwell leads Senate Commerce Committee Democrats' effort to Bork @FCC Nomination of @DanielleThumann Severs https://t.co/oVZVdluBfU — Ted Hearn (@TedatPolicyband) November 18, 2026

A Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee hearing was scheduled for Wednesday to hear testimony from Danielle Thumann Severs, President Trump's nominee to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). But because Democrats don't seem to find the work of the American people important until they are in charge, they boycotted the hearing. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) explained bluntly.

"Miss Thumann's nomination followed a typical process. President Trump nominated her way back in August. She was scheduled to testify before this committee in September, but she went into labor just before the hearing, leaving us to have to postpone it to last week. So the Democrats who love to boast about their support for working mothers are now punishing a woman for having a baby and taking a few days of maternity leave."

But while Sen. Cruz might have been a bit more measured in his remarks, Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) was definitely not. He called out absent Democrats, and then looked into a camera and asked Americans if AWOL Democrats are what they voted for. He said:

The Democrat members of this committee, in a total and complete childish temper tandrum, for the second time decided not to show up for work!... For those of you who voted for Democrats, what did you vote for? Did you vote for people who didn't show up to work? Did you vote for people who aren't willing to defend this country? Did you vote for Democrats that want to shut down this government while they still get paid?!

When @JoeBiden decided to Bork Judge Robert Bork in 1987, he at least reported him out of committee so he would receive a full Senate vote. Senate Commerce Committee Democrats, in a boycott led by @SenatorCantwell, are refusing to extend that same courtesy to @FCC nominee @DanielleThumann Severs today. — Ted Hearn (@TedatPolicyband) November 18, 2026

Moreno spared no one. He went on to rightly describe any Democrat on the committee who took part in the boycott as a "middle schooler with a suit on," and also called out the media with some deservedly spicy language, saying:

"Unfortunately, we have a media that will cover for them. There isn't a single reporter out there in these hallways that will ask any of these sons of b***hes why they didn't show up for work today...This is a total and complete disgrace."

He added, "That is the modern Democrat Party."

WARNING: video has coarse language

GOP Senator Bernie Moreno rips Democrats for not showing up and skipping committee hearing: "There isn't a SINGLE reporter that will ask any of these SONS of B****** why they didn't show up for work today. And yet you at home have to. This is a TOTAL and COMPLETE disgrace." pic.twitter.com/K4LuTkTwXB — TheBlaze (@theblaze) November 18, 2026

Sen. Cruz, however, may have had the most prescient statement about his Democrat colleagues and their preview of coming attractions, stating:

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"Candidly, it's a terrible harbinger, heading into next year. What it should tell all of us is the Democrats have zero intention of processing any of the President's nominees. We are heading into two years of total obstruction, total war; partisan warfare is what the Democrats are promising. By the way, on the campaign trail, they talked about affordability. Affordability is now gone. This is just open Democrat war."

Sen. Moreno warned Democrats to "[b]e careful what you ask for." But when you are convinced you will be in power permanently, you throw caution to the wind.

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