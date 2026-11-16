Judges Block Trump Admin’s $74 Million Penalty Against New York Over Immigrant Truckers

As the Trump administration attempts to remove illegal aliens from the country, the usual suspect states continue to block every one of those attempts and fight to keep illegal aliens in the country. Some of the worst offenders have been covered extensively here at RedState: illegal immigrants behind the wheels of 18-wheelers traversing the nation's interstates. New York is the latest state to continue to protect these drivers.

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Trump administration suffers legal setback as court rejects its bid to withhold highway funds from New York over immigrant CDLs. https://t.co/g3SEKLwhya — Newsweek (@Newsweek) November 14, 2026

A three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that federal officials could not penalize New York for issuing commercial driver’s licenses that outlasted drivers’ immigration documents when the regulations then in effect did not require matching expiration dates. An August 2025 fatal crash in Florida involving an illegal immigrant driving an 18-wheeler brought massive attention to the problem of illegal immigrants who cannot speak English or read road signs being issued CDLs.

Federal regulations were changed this year by the Trump administration to require states to tie non-domiciled CDL expiration dates to immigration documentation. The new regulations were issued after it was discovered that thousands of CDLs were issued to immigrants that extended beyond their legal residency status.

Federal officials argue that the new regulations were issued because aliens cannot be legally employed once their legal status has been revoked or ended. However, the Appeals Court ruled that New York cannot be held to the new regulations retroactively. Even after the Departments of Homeland Security and Transportation had ordered New York and other states to cancel the licenses of non-domiciled drivers to comply with the new regulations, New York went to court to stop implementation of the new regulations and to challenge the agency’s expiration-matching requirement.

.@SecDuffy: New York is "the worst offender" with illegal immigrant truckers -- more than HALF of their migrant CDLs were issued unlawfully "They're endangering lives" "We are going to pull tens of millions of dollars" if they do not comply in 30 days https://t.co/WnK2hLqXFQ — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 12, 2025

New York also risked losing $74 million in federal highway funds for fiscal year 2027 that the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) threatened to withhold. The state challenged that funding penalty, claiming the funds could not be withheld, as the new regulations cannot be applied to past cases. The Appeals Court sided with the state, ruling, “The agency could not withhold federal funding based on a state’s noncompliance with a regulatory requirement that did not exist.”

Meanwhile, Americans continue to be killed by illegal, unqualified alien truck drivers. The most recent incident occurred in Kansas City, where an illegal alien truck driver slammed into a minivan, killing a mother and two children. Eldar Skander crashed into the family's vehicle, causing a three-car chain reaction. There were also no signs that Skander tried to brake, and crash investigators found a tablet on the cab floorboard that was open to a YouTube app. ICE identifies Skander as a Ukrainian national who is in the country illegally; his attorney disputes that characterization.

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A separate legal challenge to the administration’s newer CDL regulations remains ongoing. And blue states will apparently continue to protect illegal immigrant truck drivers.

Trump admin can’t punish New York over immigrant truckers, Second Circuit rules @Uebey https://t.co/d1IaPey323 — Courthouse News (@CourthouseNews) November 13, 2026

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are obstructing President Trump's agenda and ignoring the will of the people.

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