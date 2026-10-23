'Govern by TikTok'? NYC's Mamdani Has Signed Just One Bill in Nearly a Year As Mayor

Most rational Americans knew just exactly what New Yorkers were getting when they elected Zohran Mamdani as mayor of New York City in 2025. After Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders (I), he was the first modern elected politician to declare himself a Democratic Socialist. But now, with almost a year behind him, what does Mayor Mamdani have to show for all of his hard work?

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One Signature in Ten Months: Mamdani Has Personally Signed Just ONE Law, and an Ally Calls the Inaction ‘More Efficient’ https://t.co/hR2sqMhRva — Sean Hannity 🇺🇸 (@seanhannity) October 23, 2026

The answer, not much. In fact, in his 10 months as mayor of the largest city in America, Mamdani has signed a whopping one, one bill into law. What does it do? It allows year-round dining on sidewalks at New York City restaurants. It seems the logical follow-up question might then be: what is he doing the other seven hours and 45 minutes every day? Apparently, making TikTok videos.

Wait, what?

Oh yes. For Hizzonor and his team, becoming social media influencers is much more fun than boring government work. You know, the kind he was elected to do. One former City Hall staffer had this to say about Mamdani's style of governing: “It’s easier to govern by TikTok than to actually perform the duties of the job."

In the NY Post's exclusive piece linked above, a City Hall insider told them:

It’s lazy in two ways — one is you are not taking a stand, easier to do nothing than figure out where you stand on something. And lazy from a practical perspective — you can’t focus City Hall staff to hold the hearings, write the briefings, and execute the bill signings.

So, what is going on there all day? Another City Hall insider gave an interesting description, saying:

The mayor and his team are obsessed with becoming a content farm, often delaying or can-kicking boring governmental meetings so the mayor and his staff can hold pitch sessions for social media videos. The mayor gets pitched comedy sketches more than Lorne Michaels. There are lots of laughs, and there is very little work.

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani has signed only ONE law in 10 months — while his team turns City Hall into a TikTok content mill. Dude hasn't achieved anything. https://t.co/i1dRB5IU15 — BrandonFalco (@BrandonFalco121) October 22, 2026

However, there have been new laws implemented while Mamdani was mugging for the cameras. Almost all of the nearly 100 bills that have been left unsigned on Mamdani's desk have become law due to a process called "returned unsigned." That means the bill is automatically enacted if the City Council passes it, and it is not vetoed by the mayor within four weeks. How convenient for him.

What has Mamdani had time to do in between his busy TikTok schedule? In addition to his April 15 Tax Day pied-a-terre "Tax the rich" video, he has managed to squeeze in calling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a "war criminal," trying to come up with ways that the NYPD could arrest him during U.N. General Assembly week in September.

What bills did Mamdani ignore while he was busy working for those 44 million TikTok followers? Just a few trivial matters like requiring wellness checks on elderly city residents when temperatures rise above 95 degrees, and his campaign promise of expanding free childcare programs.

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Mamdani had an answer on Thursday for the criticism over his just signing one bill.

Mamdani brushes off criticism over signing just 1 law in 10 months https://t.co/Qg84PgJgTT — New York Post (@nypost) October 22, 2026

And on Friday, he took to his X account with a Spanish-language video coaching illegal aliens in New York on what to say and do if ICE shows up on their doorstep. His predecessors, by this time in their term, had paid a bit more attention to matters in City Hall. Former Mayor Eric Adams had signed 30 bills into law, Bill de Blasio 47, and Mike Bloomberg 28.

You broke it, New York voters, and apparently, you bought it.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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