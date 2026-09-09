File Under 'Only in a Blue City' — Portland Bar Ejects Patrons for Wearing Women's Sports Shirts

There are probably not a lot of Americans who ever thought that, in 2026, we would have to define what a woman is. But that is exactly what is happening in so many areas of American life. From Supreme Court justices who justify not knowing what a woman is because they "are not a biologist," to average citizens who are forced to play along with obvious men who only have to say they are a woman. But the insanity keeps getting worse.

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They named it 'The Sport's Bra' and are offended by pro women sports shirts.



An outright ban on political attire is one thing but if an establishment bans one specific political viewpoint, that's discrimination.



Lawsuit @KnownHeretic ?https://t.co/bslqM7pLoo — 🔥 Fraud forensics 🔥 (@SatireSleuth) September 8, 2026

If you guessed Portland, Oregon, among the number of leftist blue cities where this might have happened, you would be right. Anyone familiar with Portland, you might have heard of "The Sports Bra." Yes, it's actually the name of the bar, which only shows women's sports. The bar is owned by Jenny Nguyen, who is gay, but she says that she wants the local watering hole to be welcoming to everyone. Everyone, that is, except those she disagrees with.

On Sunday, a group of five patrons was asked to leave the bar because they were wearing XX-XY Athletic clothing, a company that supports keeping trans women out of biological women's sports. The group was asked to leave after a server said she had received complaints from other bar patrons regarding the shirts. In a video one member of the group posted online that received six million views, the server is heard saying:

“There are people that are in here that are uncomfortable with those shirts, and so I’m asking y’all to leave. If I have to call authorities to get y’all removed, I will, but I don’t want to do that.”

A member of the group who was removed from the bar said to the server, “There is nothing wrong with these shirts! What is wrong with these shirts?” It is unclear whether the ejected group got a viable explanation at the time, but a later social media post by the bar said that the group had come into the bar wearing:

“apparel with messages advocating for the exclusion of trans women from sports” and was given the choice to cover the messaging or leave.

The Sports Bra is a misogynistic dump that supports the abolition of women & girls' sports & spaces. https://t.co/Yp9GJqK5wP — Jen (@oregonwoman) September 7, 2026

The Instagram post also stated, “To be clear: trans girls are girls, and trans women are women.”

The name of the bar might be the best thing going here, but a bar that only shows women's sports? So far, there's the WNBA, which can't explain what a woman is. And in August, the rebooted Women's Professional Baseball League began its inaugural season. Aside from those leagues, what do they show? Women's Olympic competitions only?

It never ceases to amaze: the leftist women who would inhabit such a haunt have always been the first to jump aboard the oppression bandwagon and complain that women are being marginalized. Yet, they are actively participating in their own erasure and marginalization, and the end of women-only spaces, be they gay or straight, yielding them to men who are only disparaging women by pretending to be one.

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Sorry, but The Sports Bra does not get to masquerade as "all-inclusive" and championing women if the regulars break out in hives if they have to sit next to someone who has a different opinion.

But just a few more questions: do they let men in, and is there a men's room?

Now just got kicked out of the Sports Bra in Portland where we went to try and watch the game. pic.twitter.com/C9O02ERMpe — Amy E. Sousa, MA Depth Psychology (@KnownHeretic) September 6, 2026

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