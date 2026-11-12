A Timeline of the DC Shooting: ID of Shooter's Target Has Been Shared by Authorities

RedState has been covering the tragic shooting event in Washington, D.C., since Thursday morning when the story broke. My colleague Jennifer Oliver O'Connell wrote that the shooter, later confirmed to be 55-year-old Dr. Matt Lambert, began shooting in the capital's Logan Circle area, injuring five people.

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O'Connell wrote

According to other reports, the shooter barricaded himself in an apartment complex, and police are currently negotiating with him to get him to surrender. There was also a fire set near this apartment where the alleged shooter is barricaded, but it is unclear whether this was set by the shooter or someone else.

And in an update, RedState shared that unfortunately, one man lost his life. Officials said he was shot and killed inside a local gym.

Meanwhile, three others were injured, one in critical condition. The assailant, who engaged law enforcement officials in a firefight, was later found dead by his own hand in his apartment.

Then we wrote about new information that developed on the story, with the motive becoming clearer in the intervening hours. As my colleague Teri Christoph said, it was pretty much insane.

Christoph wrote:

The gunman has been identified by multiple media outlets as Dr. Matt Lambert, who reportedly lived in a $1.1 million condo above the VIDA Fitness gym where the deadly shooting took place. Investigators are now reportedly looking into whether a long-running dispute between Lambert and his homeowners association (HOA) over black mold could have led to the violence.

She added that Lambert had previously filed suit against the HOA in 2025, over allegations that repair work in his building had "resulted in water damage and black mold inside of his apartment, leaving the unit uninhabitable."

Now, there's new information on the victims - including the identity of the man who perished.

Two men and two women were wounded during the shooting, which took place across multiple locations. One of the wounded victims remains in critical condition. A fifth victim, identified as building manager James Stewart, 46, of Northwest D.C., was shot inside the gym and pronounced dead at the scene.

We also know the timeline of events, including a dangerous action Lambert reportedly took during the shootout with police, which could explain the report of a fire, according to the Fox News report linked above:

Police said Lambert opened fire with a handgun inside the gym, fatally striking Stewart, the building manager. After leaving the gym, officials said Lambert traveled up to his two-story seventh-floor apartment in the same building. From a private elevated patio overlooking 15th Street, Church Street and a rear alley, he used a rifle to fire down at street level, striking four pedestrians. Carroll said that during a subsequent standoff with MPD hostage negotiators, Lambert intentionally severed a natural gas line to a fireplace, had gasoline and other flammable liquids on hand, and sparked a fire with flames visible from the building's exterior.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as warranted.