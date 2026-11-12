Insane Possible Motive for Deadly DC Gym Shooting Emerges As Gunman's Identity Is Revealed

We have an update on that Thursday morning shooting at a Washington, D.C., gym that left two people dead (including the gunman) and four others wounded – and it's pretty crazy stuff.

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The gunman has been identified by multiple media outlets as Dr. Matt Lambert, who reportedly lived in a $1.1 million condo above the VIDA Fitness gym where the deadly shooting took place.

As RedState reported earlier, the gunman opened fire Thursday morning at the gym in the D.C.'s Logan Circle neighborhood, killing one person and injuring four others. He later barricaded himself inside his seventh-floor apartment, where police found him dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Investigators are now reportedly looking into whether a long-running dispute between Lambert and his homeowners association (HOA) over black mold could have led to the violence.

DC gym shooter ID'd as Dr. Matt Lambert - who went berserk at HOA over black mold in his $1.1M apartment https://t.co/4UEJXJBn5O https://t.co/fjJUzGRcNT — New York Post (@nypost) November 12, 2026

Lambert apparently filed a lawsuit against the Metropole Condominium Association back in March 2025 and alleged that repairs done to his building had resulted in water damage and black mold inside of his apartment, leaving the unit uninhabitable.

The suspect posted Wednesday about the situation on what's believed to be his X account, writing, “Two years of living in luxury (and the start of 6 months with no shower, dryer, HVAC, and cooking)." He included photos of his apartment, showing it to be in a state of disrepair.

Police are still working to determine an official motive for the deadly rampage.

This is a developing story. RedState will provide updates as events warrant.

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