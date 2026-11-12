Five Injured in DC Shooting As Suspect Barricades Himself, Fire Reported Nearby

Fox News Digital is reporting on an active shooting situation Thursday morning in the Logan Circle area in Washington, D.C.

According to D.C. Metro Police, five people have been injured, and the shooter has barricaded himself somewhere in the 1500 block of 15th Street, Northwest. D.C. Metro's Emergency Response Team is also on scene.

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🚨 BREAKING: MASSIVE POLICE PRESENCE in DC after an active shooting with at least 4 shot, and the shooter is reportedly BARRICADED



Pray for the victims and the police who are RAPIDLY trying to get this scumbag mitigated 🙏🏻



"The incident has resulted in a barricade situation in… pic.twitter.com/4mismOzwzd — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 12, 2026

An active shooting situation Thursday morning near Logan Circle in Washington, D.C. has left at least five people injured, D.C. Metro Police tell Fox News Digital. Police say they no longer consider the shooter to be at large, telling Fox News Digital the shooter has been "contained" and is currently barricaded by law enforcement officers. "MPD is on the scene of an ACTIVE SHOOTING in the area of 15th and P Street, Northwest. MPD’s Emergency Response Team is on scene," D.C. police wrote on X. "AVOID THE AREA," police added. In a post on X, D.C. Council member Brooke Pinto said the shooting occurred outside of Vida Fitness, adding that multiple people were injured. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) also responded to the shooting and is on scene assisting authorities, the Bureau's D.C. branch announced in a post on X.

According to other reports, the shooter barricaded himself in an apartment complex, and police are currently negotiating with him to get him to surrender. There was also a fire set near this apartment where the alleged shooter is barricaded, but it is unclear whether this was set by the shooter or someone else.

WATCH:

Police continue to negotiate with the active shooter suspect, who is barricaded inside of an apartment at 1517 15th Street NW, over the phone. It appears a fire has been intentionally set inside that same area. DC Fire & EMS not able to gain access inside. https://t.co/deG6Nx8tAu — The DC MD VA Live (@TheDMVLive) November 12, 2026

Police continue to negotiate with the active shooter suspect, who is barricaded inside of an apartment at 1517 15th Street NW, over the phone. It appears a fire has been intentionally set inside that same area. DC Fire & EMS not able to gain access inside.

This is an actively moving story. RedState will keep you updated as details become available.