House Dems Took Their Eye Off the Ball, Letting GOP Score a Victory With Vote for Veterans

Some things that take place in Congress, you just can't make up, readers.

On Wednesday afternoon, the House was considering a bill known as the Take Care of America's Veterans Act.

Advertisement

And when the Democrats momentarily took their eye off the ball, the GOP members passed it via a voice vote.

JUST IN: The House passed a sweeping veterans benefits bill on Veterans Day, advancing expanded benefits despite concerns over future disability payments. https://t.co/o27UpMkzkg — Military.com (@Militarydotcom) November 11, 2026

Republicans say Democrats simply neglected to ask for a roll-call vote, allowing the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act to immediately move to the Senate. [...] Rep. Mark Takano of California, the top Democrat on the Veterans’ Affairs Committee, said he and his staff were “engaged in negotiations” about last-minute changes to the bill — drawing them away from the podium — when the measure was passed. He said no Democrat asked for the recorded tally “because of the treachery and trickery of the majority.” “While these negotiations are going, they rammed through this vote,” he said.

According to Politico, in the report linked above, the bill was getting something of a redo here, after Speaker Mike Johnson (LA-4) pulled it from the House floor without a vote over the summer.

What's in the bill?

BREAKING After MONTHS of stonewalling from Democrats, the US House has just PASSED the 'Take Care of America's Veterans Act' on Veterans Day: - Raises the housing allowance for veterans in apprenticeships - Lets certain retirees with combat-related disabilities collect BOTH their disability pay and military retired pay - Extends benefits to surviving spouses who remarry - Increases dependency and indemnity compensation for families - Creates a new supplemental monthly allowance for certain disabled veterans - Bars VA from denying a claim solely over a missed exam - Expands support for family caregivers - Extends the Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program - Expands VA mental health research - Codifies eligibility standards for the Veterans Community Care Program The bill now heads to the Senate. — Conservative Brief (@ConservBrief) November 11, 2026

Some details on the bill the Democrats have been trying to hold up:

After MONTHS of stonewalling from Democrats, the US House has just PASSED the 'Take Care of America's Veterans Act' on Veterans Day: - Raises the housing allowance for veterans in apprenticeships - Lets certain retirees with combat-related disabilities collect BOTH their disability pay and military retired pay - Extends benefits to surviving spouses who remarry - Increases dependency and indemnity compensation for families - Creates a new supplemental monthly allowance for certain disabled veterans - Bars VA from denying a claim solely over a missed exam - Expands support for family caregivers - Extends the Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program - Expands VA mental health research - Codifies eligibility standards for the Veterans Community Care Program The bill now heads to the Senate.

GOP Rep. Steve Scalise (LA-1), meanwhile, mocked the Dems' distemper over the maneuver, practically daring them to object to a bill meant to help our heroes on Veterans Day:

“If a few of them want to go voice their objections, they can go and make it clear on the House floor why they’re against our veterans on Veterans Day,” he said about the dustup. “But I was proud to support it.”

Advertisement

He added, “And, of course, you saw there’s tremendous support for the bill."

This slip-up by House Democrats comes one day after they failed to show up to vote for outgoing Republican Rep. Thomas Massie's (KY-4) measure to impeach War Secretary Pete Hegseth. The vote failed spectacularly, 211-204. In case you might have missed any of that story, Sister Toldjah and Nick Arama have you covered.

On Wednesday, the official X account for the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Veterans’ Affairs celebrated the victory, exclaiming, "Happy Veterans Day!"

HAPPY VETERANS DAY: The House just passed the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act – a landmark bill that delivers on the promises Congress has made to disabled veterans and Gold Star families. This historic bill expands affordability, increases VA benefits, and improves healthcare access for 32 million American families. — House Committee on Veterans' Affairs (@HouseVetAffairs) November 11, 2026

HAPPY VETERANS DAY: The House just passed the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act – a landmark bill that delivers on the promises Congress has made to disabled veterans and Gold Star families. This historic bill expands affordability, increases VA benefits, and improves healthcare access for 32 million American families.

Advertisement

Winning! And wouldn't you know it, the Dems are not getting the best start to their upcoming congressional majority. Good to see it!

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.