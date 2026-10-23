'She Had Her Chance': Republican Drops Scathing Ad on Antisemitism Vs. Tish James in NY AG Race

Races across the country continue to notch up a level with just under two weeks to go to Election Day in the midterms. One of those races picking up velocity is the contest for attorney general in New York between incumbent Democrat AG Letitia James and former federal prosecutor Saritha Komatireddy, the Republican opponent.

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My colleague Sister Toldjah also wrote about their dynamite debate and how it was not James' best moment by a long shot, with Komatireddy managing to land some solid jabs. It's clear that she could be a rising star in the GOP, whatever happens on Nov. 3.

What's surprising to many is that the polling has started closing between the candidates, as RedState reported about a week ago, with Komatireddy gaining momentum in the race. The gap with James was 13 points in September, but the Republican opponent in the new poll - taken after Komatireddy's debate win - is only 6 points now. As my colleague Nick Arama noted in analyzing the swift gains: "In August, she was 18 points behind." Remarkable swing.

Well, now Saritha Komatireddy is making her final pitch to NY voters with a scathing new ad, telling them exactly what she will do on "Day One" to combat antisemitism and crime - which are things Tish James has failed to address during her term.

Watch:

New Yorkers deserve an Attorney General who takes action against antisemitism. Letitia James has had her chance and she’s failed. It’s time for a new AG. https://t.co/FCWLxROsP9 — Saritha Komatireddy (@sarithaforny) October 23, 2026

The ad must have been cut quickly because it's based on a press conference from Friday, in which Komatireddy spoke about a daytime attack on the streets this week against a rabbi:

Komatireddy — a former federal prosecutor running against Democratic incumbent Attorney General Letitia James — made the promise while speaking from the site of Wednesday’s attack, where a woman was filmed stalking 26-year-old Yousef Krish before apparently plunging a syringe into his back. “When I am attorney general, I will declare a state of emergency on antisemitism on day one,” Komatireddy told reporters. She noted that despite Jewish New Yorkers making up roughly 10-12% of the Big Appel’s [sic] population, they have faced more than 50% of all confirmed hate crimes this year, according to NYPD statistics released this month. “Every Jewish New Yorker is feeling the rise of hate in our city and in our state,” Komatireddy said.

I mean, what response can Democrats and James have to that? You can't convince people they are safe, when their everyday lives show the opposite is true.

Could a Republican win this race in New York? It's hard to say, but maybe. Komatireddy won on several big issues in that debate versus James (including on Medicare), but public safety is an issue that is truly nonpartisan and could resonate with independent voters. This ad could seal the deal for Republicans, if that happens.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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