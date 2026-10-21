FBI Foils 17-Year-Old's Alleged ISIS-Inspired Assassination Plot Against Texas Lawmaker

The FBI has arrested and charged a teenager with plotting to assassinate a Texas Republican lawmaker, and commit a "terror attack" over the weekend.

It's alleged that the attack plans were due to guidance and training from the radical Islamist group ISIS:

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Sources tell WFAA that the 17-year-old had been radicalized recently and was being monitored by federal agents. The suspect remains in federal custody, and his name has not been publicly released.

His target, according to authorities, was Rep. Keith Self, who represents the 4th Congressional District.

The FBI has arrested and charged a 17-year-old boy from McKinney for planning to assassinate U.S. Representative Keith Self at an event last Saturday. Federal investigators said the juvenile was also planning to carry out a terrorist attack in North Texas on behalf of ISIS. The suspect was arrested on October 5 after acquiring a firearm, according to federal law enforcement sources.

Self is a vocal opponent of Sharia law and its followers spreading extremism in the United States:

Last month, the McKinney Republican introduced a non-binding resolution in Congress that denounces Sharia law and opposes its implementation within the United States. Prior to that, Self has also led legislation against Islamic extremism and Sharia law. Last December, he co-founded the “Sharia-Free America Caucus” along with U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Austin.

The group now boasts 38 congressional members from 18 states, as of February.

Rep. Self's district contains McKinney, where the city council - over the objections of some citizens - approved the building of a new mosque in August, WFAA reported.

The lawmaker commented on the possibility that his outspokenness may have put his life at risk.

When asked whether his positions on radical Islam might be the reason he was targeted, Self told WFAA: "If it's ISIS related, you kind of have to believe that. I can't prove that. I don't know that for sure. But you have to follow the [old saying] if it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it's probably a duck."

The House Freedom Caucus' X account shared a post expressing its gratitude for the FBI's foiling of the assassination attempt.

🚨BREAKING: @FBI arrested a 17yo for allegedly plotting to assassinate @RepKeithSelf and stage a terror attack in Texas on behalf of ISIS. Grateful beyond words Keith and his family are safe. Radical Islam is already tearing through Europe. America's next if we don’t stop it. https://t.co/ZwEwStRc8o — House Freedom Caucus (@freedomcaucus) October 21, 2026

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As RedState previously wrote, Democrats in the Senate refused to condemn radical Islam groups like the Muslim Brotherhood, by boycotting an August hearing hosted by Republican Sen. Ted Cruz (TX).

Self also spoke about putting oneself on the line, considering the real danger to our sacred Republic, saying in a statement to WFAA: “Protecting our Constitutional Republic from radical Islam is getting messy."

"I served in the military for 25 years with the mindset that defending freedom was worth the sacrifice. Our elected leaders should govern with that same mindset,” he said.

This is a breaking story, and we will provide updates as more information becomes available.

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