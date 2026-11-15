20 Bullets, One Wounded Boy, Zero Prison Time: DC Justice at Work

The incoming Democrat majority in the 120th Congress is already yapping like deranged teacup poodles about the need to abolish our rights under the Second Amendment. Plenty of Democrats at the state level are repeating their rantings, despite several Supreme Court rulings stating that, yes, the Second Amendment really does mean what it says. And, while we may very well question their real motives, their stated motives are crime and the misnomer, "gun violence."

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Of course, there's no such thing as gun violence. There is only violence, perpetrated by people, and when the people who perpetrate said violence are let off with a stern talking-to and probation, well, you're only going to get more violence. And yet that's precisely what has happened in our nation's capital, where a 19-year-old kid, Darius Drew, fired 20 rounds seemingly at random into a community, injuring a boy who was playing ball at a local recreation center. It was only blind luck nobody was killed.

As for Darius Drew, he copped to a plea and walked out with probation.

A 19-year-old from Washington, D.C., was sentenced to probation on Friday after shooting and injuring a boy who was playing basketball at a recreation center in Northwest, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District. What we know: Darius Drew, 19, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and a firearm offense in connection with the May shooting. Prosecutors requested a five-year sentence for Drew due to his "indiscriminate conduct," noting how he fired over 20 rounds into a community from two different locations. Drew was sentenced under the Youth Rehabilitation Act, despite objections from prosecutors.

To this layman, this "aggravated assault" would seem much closer to attempted murder. And someone who randomly mag-dumps 20 rounds into a neighborhood seems an unlikely prospect to rehabilitation, although he may be a great candidate for a prolonged stay behind bars.

Here's what he was accused of doing:

On May 11, 2026, Drew was seen riding a Lime bike into an alley in the 700 block of Taylor Street, Northwest. Shortly after, a ShotSpotter alerted police to the sound of 10 gunshots, according to court evidence. Surveillance cameras captured Drew firing a gun at a car parked in the alley. Seconds later, he again fired a gun toward a home in the 4100 block of 9th Street, Northwest, hitting a boy who was playing basketball at a nearby recreation center, court documents show.

He could very easily have hit the boy in the head rather than the leg. And now he's back out on the streets. With probation. Un-freaking-believable.

Reactions, as you might expect, were spirited.

He fired at least 20 rounds, sort of at a house but sort of indiscriminately, and hit a random boy in the leg. A search of his home turned up multiple guns and "large amounts of narcotics." He faces zero real consequences. But sure, violence is a gun law problem. — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) November 15, 2026

Your nation’s capital—a remarkable city where an adult can 1) illegally posses a gun, 2) indiscriminately fire said gun 20+ times in a neighborhood, 3) injure a child, and 4) be spared jail time under a “youth” rehabilitation law. https://t.co/i0pt3De3dH — John Lettieri (@LettieriDC) November 15, 2026

But Democrats will blame this on the Second Amendment.

Bleating from the Left notwithstanding, there's virtually no threat to the general public from legal gun owners. Concealed carry permit holders are much less likely to be involved in an illegal shooting than police officers — yes, badged officers of the law — and it's not even close. Similar data exists for accidental shootings, although those numbers are a little fuzzier, in part because the number of accidental injuries caused by concealed-carry permit holders is so low that it's difficult to find grounds for comparison. In other words, you are probably safer standing on a street corner next to a citizen legally carrying a concealed handgun than you are next to a police officer — statistically speaking.

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Legal gun owners aren't the problem. Legally owned guns aren't the problem. Gun control laws only affect the law-abiding, and they won't solve the problem. No, the problem is cases like this: A little goblin goes on a shooting spree, and walks away with a slap on the wrist and probation. Repeat this by thousands of times over many of our major cities, and it's very apparent what the problem is, and trying to infringe on what the Second Amendment plainly says shall not be infringed will only make things worse.

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their extreme gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

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