New York has some very different energy requirements than, say, Wyoming. Much of that is because the Empire State is home to the only American city that has two names twice: New York, New York. Despite Mayor Zohran Mamdani's ongoing efforts to drive every productive resident out of the city, there are still a few million people crammed into those five boroughs, and there are plenty of people outside the city, too.

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Now, imagine that big city and all the outlying areas dealing with rolling blackouts and just generally unreliable power. That's what will happen by 2033, according to the grid's primary operator, if some drastic changes aren't made.

New York’s electric grid operator says the state won't have enough electricity to meet its demands by 2033 as aging power plants retire and new industrial projects consume more energy, according to a new report. The New York Independent System Operator, a nonprofit corporation that oversees the state’s electricity grid, often referred to as NYISO, said its reliability assessment released Wednesday identified a first-ever "statewide resource deficiency” beginning in 2033 that could result in mandatory blackouts in New York City and other regions if supplies aren't increased.

2033, bear in mind, is only seven years away. That's not much time to stand up new generation facilities, not in the face of growing demand. And if Albany pushes to try to fill that gap with wind and solar power, well, they are going to fail. But the state has mandates requiring most new buildings to be all-electric by 2029, which will again turbocharge demand; and the state has also gone all-in on low-density, unreliable, intermittent "green" energy.

That won't close the gap.

Statewide, another 1,850 megawatts of electricity will be needed by 2036 to meet demand, according to the report. Based on NYISO’s own conversion, that amounts to the power needed for as many as 1.8 million homes statewide. The NYISO attributed the state's looming energy crunch to rising electricity demand from industrial operations — including AI data centers — and the state's new electrification mandates, which are expected to cause "significant reductions" in available in-state energy supply. “There is insufficient planned supply in New York State to reliably meet forecasted demand beginning in 2033,’’ the report says.

The solution, should they choose to do something that might actually, you know, work, would be to start building nuclear power plants, and fast. And, amazingly, Governor Hochul, of all people, seems to have noticed the big, bright writing on that wall. She is admitting that nuclear power is the cleanest, most reliable, and most practical answer for New York's electrical generation needs.

If she had asked me, I could have told her.

Now here's the thing: You can bet on Democrats in Albany resisting this notion. They'll talk up windmills and solar panels. But given New York's needs, especially in the wake of the all-electric building mandate, solar and wind just simply aren't enough. They could cover every rooftop in the city with solar panels and every square mile of countryside with windmills, and it wouldn't take the place of a few nuclear reactors with a fraction of the footprint.

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Maybe Governor Hochul has accepted this reality, after exhausting all other alternatives. But it is not clear that the rest of New York's majority Democrats have — and the clock is ticking.

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